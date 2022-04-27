Commuter group’s disappointment over Minister’s rail idea dismissal

The West Cork Rail Report examines three main corridors – Cork-Macroom, Cork-Bandon-Clonakilty-Skibbereen-Bantry, and Cork-Passage West-Kinsale. We also analyze different rail types, issues in connecting to Cork City, and the legacy of past rail corridors.

Minister Ryan appears to have shut down the idea of the return of railway corridoors to west Cork including lines to Macroom and Baile Mhúirne, Bantry and Béara and Kinsale.

THE Cork Commuter Coalition has expressed ‘massive disappointment’ following Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s statement ruling out rolling out rail to west Cork.

In January the CCC had published a report in which it described the closure of rail lines to towns such as Macroom, Clonakilty and Bantry as ‘one of the long lamented planning decisions of the post independence decades’.

The Cork Commuter Coalition is an advocacy group promoting public transport and sustainable mobility in Cork City and the surrounding region and its West Cork Rail Report looked at the possibilities for three main corridors - Cork to Macroom/Baile Mhúirne, Cork to Bandon to Clonakilty to Skibbereen - Bantry and Cork to Passage West to Kinsale.

The report prepared by Ciarán Meers and other transport experts had proposed restoring old railway lines abandoned since the 1960s or building new railway lines along motorway routes as options which could be examined.

“Since the last passenger train journey in West Cork occurred in 1961, these historic rail corridors have been written off as a lost cause. There have been zero reports and zero studies by any government authorities into how to approach rail in West Cork. As such, the West Cork Rail Report is highly significant, as it is the first major examination into the reopening of the West Cork railways.

“The successful return of rail to the towns and villages of West Cork will be an enormously impactful planning decision, and will have the potential to transform much of the region, providing efficient, reliable mass transport to tens of thousands of people,” the report stated.

Minister Ryan is reported to have ruled out the a return to rail for west Cork.

“My mother grew up in Bantry, her father grew up in a farm in Glounthaune,” said the Minister.

“I’ll be perfectly honest, the odds of us bringing back the Bantry rail line, which served her time, I don’t see that happening.

“In reality, there are other ways, particularly the rural bus services in the likes of Bantry, serving the Beara peninsula and Mizen peninsula, as well as Gougane Barra and back down into Bantry — they are the bus services, the public transport system that has to come next.”

Minister Ryan also ruled out restoring the rail link to East Cork, describing as a non-runner of running a rail line on the route of the proposed Youghal - Midleton Greenway.

In its response to the Minister’s intervention on Wednesday, the CCC described his statement dismissing the idea of a West Cork rail line, including Macroom and extending to Baile Mhúirne as well as lines to Clonakilty, Bantry and Béara, as a ‘massive disappointment’ and a ‘gut punch’.

“All areas of the country and the county should have access to reliable rail transport.

“Perpetuating the downward spiral of rural rail helps no one, and hurts sthe climate. West Cork rail could economically transform the county, but is being ignored.

“We’re going to keep raising the issue, of course, but this kind of dismissal - without so much as a formal study or any business case, is rather frustrating to say the least.

“We’re going to keep raising the issue, of course, but this kind of dismissal - without so much as a formal study or any business case, is rather frustrating to say the least.”

The discussion comes in advance of the publication of a strategic all island rail review later this year.

This review aims to re-examine the existing rail networks north and south with the aim of potentially re-opening many regional and intercity corridoors.