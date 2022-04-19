Comic delight and mayhem on offer at the Glen Theatre

John and Carol Foley, Kilcorney were among the large crowd at the Glen Theatre.

Gerry and Joan O’Reilly in the company of Rita Perrott enjoyed the latest offering from the Glen Theatre Drama Group.

The Glen Theatre Drama Group cast of Tadhg O’Keeffe, Cathy Bailey, Deirdre Lenihan, Philip Linehan, Jimmy Noonan and Aoife O’Connor performing in ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’. Photos: John Tarrant.

The Glen Theatre Drama Group offers the perfect tonic to cheer up the April blues in their current hilarious production of the comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner”.

Written by Marc Camoletti, the play has won audiences far and wide, with the Banteer based group adding to its status thanks to polished acting and slick direction that ensures a marvellous night’s entertainment.

The cast includes Bernard (Philip Linehan), Jacqueline (Aoife O’Connor), Robert (Jimmy Noonan), Suzette (Deirdre Linehan), Suzanne (Cathy Bailey) and George (Tadhg O’Keeffe).

Full of twists and turns, Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his Parisian mistress, while his wife, Jacqueline is away.

Bernard has arranged for a cook to prepare gourmet delights and has invited his best friend Robert along as alibi but amidst the comedic chaos, when everything that can go wrong, does go wrong, it all adds to the chaos.

“An evening of hilarious confusion ensues and it makes for a brilliant night out. The guarantee is that this show will have you in stitches with laughter, something is what everyone needs right now ”, said Director Tadgh O’Keeffe.

A huge effort goes on behind the scenes in the Glen Theatre, assistant director Jane Piggott is helped by set design under Maureen O’Brien; set builders are Kevin Angland and Jim O’Connell; lighting and sound controlled by Juliet Bailey, Dan Bailey and Amy Bourke with Box Office under the control of Pat O’Brien.

The latest offering is sure to wow audiences to the Glen Theatre, the advice is pre booking is advised for this weekend’s performances on Saturday and Sunday (April 23/24).

Booking details available from 029-56239.