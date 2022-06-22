Collins in line for Mayoral role

The election of the new mayor of County Cork will take place in County Hall.

THE ongoing arrangement between Fianna Fáil and the Independents on Cork County Council looks like it produced the election of west Cork councillor, Danny Collins, a brother of Rural Independent TD Michael Collins, as County Mayor at Friday’s AGM of the local authority.

Cllr Collins, who hails from Goleen, will replace the Bandon-based Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan in the position of the County’s first citizen.

While the Council is facing many challenges, the most pressing could bring the Mayor into conflict with the Government.

The council is embroiled in a ongoing dispute with Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien over the extent to which local democracy is being threatened, councillors feel, by the encroachment of the Office of the Planning Regulator.

At the most recent meeting of the Council, elected members were unanimous in their condemnation of correspondence from Minister O’Brien in which he said he was not happy with the County Development Plan as recently adapted by the Council.

The Minister directed the Council to agree to undertaking a Joint Retail Study with Cork City Council over a decision of the Council to give planning permission for a Kildare Village-type retail outlet at Carrigtwohill. The Council has won two court cases in which it objected to the Minister’s attempt to override their decision.