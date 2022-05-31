Coalition ended ‘Civil War politics’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would be unlikely remove the portrait of Eamon De Valera from the Taoiseach's office when he succeeds Mícheál Martin in the role in December.

THE Civil War is over and the poisonous politics which have persisted since that era have been consigned to the past by the current Government coalition involving former rivals Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

So declared Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as he responded to a question from The Corkman about his impending address to the impending centenary event at Béal na Blath alongside Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin.

Mr Varadkar was speaking during a tour of the Cork North West constituenMcy which brought him to Macroom where he was touring the Cygnum wooden house frame plant at Hartnett’s Cross, less than 10 miles from the site of the infamous ambush when Free State leader Michael Collins was killed. While the blame was laid at the hands of the IRA, then led by Eamon De Valera, considerable controversy remains over the identity of the shooter.

The Tánaiste declared in Macroom that he felt it was ‘a real honour’ to be invited to speak, in his capacity as Fine Gael leader, and he thanked the organising committee of the Béal na Bláth event for the invitation.

“I think the Civil War has been over for nearly a 100 years now and I do think Civil War politics in this country is over as a consequence of the coalition that we’re in now,” he said, in response to a question from The Corkman.

“I think also, when we both speak together at that event, it will be an opportunity maybe to reflect on how successful our State has been over the past 100 years.

“I know we’ve alot of problems, we talk about them all the time and that’s rightly so - but we’ve had a 100 years of democracy, thirty peaceful transitions of power, we’ve gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the most prosperous.

“We’re a relatively safe country to live in, living standards are well above the European average and none of that was true a hundred years ago.

“While we’ve alot of problems we need to fix, the vision of those founding fathers has largely been achieved.”

Mr Varadkar also said that he was pleased that Fianna Fáil Mícheál Martin had retained the portrait of Michael Collins and had hung a painting of DeValera alongside in the Taoiseach’s office. He didn’t envisage the removal of DeValera’s portrait when he took office.