Coachford GPs told to vacate premises due to credit union legislation

A provision in the Credit Union Act has been cited by Macroom Credit Union in its notice to a mid Cork GP practice to vacate its premises in Coachford within six months, it has emerged.

Coachford Family Practice has been operating in the premises owned by Macroom Credit Union in the village for at least fifteen years and has just been told that it must vacate the premises within six months as Macroom Credit Union has discovered it is not allowed under legislation to operate the premises for any other purpose than the operation of credit union business.

At present, Macroom Credit Union operates a sub office between 5.30pm and 7pm in the Coachford premises on Thursday evenings each week, except during the Summer months when customers are asked to attend the Credit Union main office in Macroom.

According to Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada, the decision by Macroom Credit Union has given rise to fear in the Coachford community that it could lose its GP clinic altogether as there are no other suitable premises available in the locality.

“I am calling on the Credit Union who own the premises the GP Surgery in Coachford works out of, to reconsider their 6 month notice period for the GP Surgery to find a new premises and reverse their decision,” said Ms. Ní Riada.

“I have been contacted by a number of Coachford residents that are very concerned.

"Older people in particular rely heavily on a local medical service and this cannot be taken away from the

"The people of Coachford need reassurance that they will not be left without a GP Surgery.

" There is fear that they will be forced to have to travel outside of Coachford for basic medical treatment and this cannot happen.'

In a recent edition of The Corkman, Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, the Medical Director of the Irish College of General Practictioners, warned of the difficulty being faced in many rural communities in Cork and throughout the country to find replacements for GPs who retire or move on to other opporunities.

The Central Bank, which is the governing authority for credit unions, has been contacted for comment regarding the issue of the use of the credit union facility in Coachford.