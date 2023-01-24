Cork

Coachford GPs told to vacate premises due to credit union legislation

Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada calls on Macroom Credit Union to reverse its notice to quit

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A provision in the Credit Union Act has been cited by Macroom Credit Union in its notice to a mid Cork GP practice to vacate its premises in Coachford within six months, it has emerged.

Coachford Family Practice has been operating in the premises owned by Macroom Credit Union in the village for at least fifteen years and has just been told that it must vacate the premises within six months as Macroom Credit Union has discovered it is not allowed under legislation to operate the premises for any other purpose than the operation of credit union business.

