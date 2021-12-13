Clúid seeking tenders from developers for housing schemes across North Cork

THE Clúid Housing Agency is aiming to join forces with developers and contractors for a series of social housing schemes at various locations across the North Cork area.

Documents on the eTenders website confirmed the agency was inviting tenders to submit proposals for developing residential schemes with planning permission at locations across the county.

It is understood the tenders, which have an estimated value of €50 million, include provision for units at a number of locations across the north of the country including Mallow, Fermoy, Mitchelstown and Millstreet.

The agency, which already manages more than 1,200 homes across Cork said it was working to deliver up to 350 additional ‘turnkey’ homes across the city and county over the next three-years in conjunction with the two local authorities.

The developments will be funded through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Housing Finance Agency under the ‘Housing for All’ plan.

Clúid has set a deadline of February 7 for the receipt of tenders for the developments, which could incorporate a mix of houses and apartments.

A Clúid spokesperson confirmed they had recently issued tenders with the aim of “establishing partnerships with professional developers and contractors in Cork.”

“This process represents an opportunity for construction partners to put forward proposals for schemes with planning permission. The total number of units will be determined by the number of tender proposals returned and taken forward,” said the spokesperson.

“The tender process will support the delivery of new homes for people in housing need in the county Once completed, we will work in collaboration with Cork County Council and Cork City Council to allocate these new social homes to people on the local authority’s’ housing lists,” they added.

The spokesperson pointed out that Clúid already has an existing presence in North Cork, including in Charleville and the recently redeveloped 24-apartment development at Castlegar, Mallow.

It also has a number of other projects in development across Cork, including 122 new homes on Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool

“We are keen to build on these as part of our efforts to meet overall housing needs across Cork,” said the spokesperson.

“We recognise that close collaboration is key to delivering affordable homes at scale, we have a strong relationship with our colleagues in Cork County Council and Cork City Council and continue to work in partnership to achieve our joint goal of delivering new homes and building communities,” they added.