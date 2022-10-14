Cllrs told Mallow Relief Road will not be open until late 2027 at the earliest

The dotted blue line represents the selected preferred route for the Mallow Relief Road and the red line marks the proposed route of the ‘active travel’ walkway and cycle path.

IT has emerged that it will be at least five-years and quite possibly even longer before the proposed Northern Mallow Relief Road is finally completed and opened to traffic.

A tentative time frame for the long-awaited project has been laid out to members of Cork County Council’s Kanturk/Mallow area committee at a briefing delivered by Tom Cannon of Barry Transportation, the lead technical advisors on the project.

Outlining progress on the project to date, Mr Cannon said that following a full cost/benefit analysis of the different route options for the project, it has been decided to stick broadly to am ‘emerging corridor’ proposal unveiled in June of last year.

‘Option C’ will see the road commence at the junction with the N20 in the vicinity of Mallow General Hospital and east to Ballyviniter Lower before turning south-east to the junction with the existing N72 road at Oliver’s Cross.

The plan also makes provision for the re-alignment of the N73 into the junction, changing the existing turn-off at Oliver’s Cross into a cul-de-sac.

It will be a single-lane dual carriageway with an adjacent two-way cycle/footpath on one side. While the only access points to the road will be through the junctions at either end, there will be overpasses connecting the existing road network allowing local access to Mallow town centre.

Mr Cannon said the preferred route had been selected for a number of reasons including that the benefits would outweigh the cost, it would offer better safety to vulnerable road users and would offer the least impact on the local environment and biodiversity.

As outlined last year, the project also makes provision for an ‘active travel-way’ (walkway and cycle path) to run along the former railway line adjacent to the estates in Ballyviniter and to the north of Lacknalooha, with the option of linking that up to the proposed Mallow -Dungarvan greenway.

On a cautious note Mr Cannon pointed out that changes to national policy, including the National Development Plan (NDP), meant that the priority was now being given to active travel land public transport initiatives ahead of road schemes.

“The new NDP now sees the Mallow Relief Road competing with a number of other schemes and will be subject to further approvals,” he warned.

However, on a more positive note he said that the assessment process had demonstrated that active travel and public transport schemes alone would not alleviate the traffic congestion in Mallow town or improve safety for more vulnerable road users.

“The proposed relief scheme will support the shift to sustainable mobility and ease traffic congestion through Mallow by removing a significant number of HGV’s from the town, which will also enable a safer environment for walking and cycling in the town and its environs,” said Mr Cannon.

“The completion of a Mallow Relief Road would reduce traffic and noise levels, improve air quality in Mallow town and enable improvements to the public realm, making the town centre more amenable for other modes of transport,” he added.

Mr Cannon said that full details of the preferred route option, including relevant documents and drawings will be available to view online from next Monday at on the project website at www.mallowreliefroad.org. They will also be available to view at mallow Library for four weeks.

A series of online public consultation meetings with officials will also take place over the coming weeks and information leaflets will be dropped to every house in Mallow over the coming week.

Mr Cannon said that now a preferred route option had been selected, project will now move onto the design and environmental stage, which he envisaged would take between 12-15 months to complete.

It is envisaged a planning application and Compulsory Purchases Orders will be published in either Q4 of 2023 or Q1 of 2024, subject to funding and approval from Transport Ireland to proceed.

However, Mr Cannon said the project was likely to be the subject of an oral hearing by An Bord Pleanála, which could mean a final decision on the project might not come from the appeals board until Q3 of 2024.

Cllr Pat Hayes asked, Mr Cannon for a cost estimate for the project and, once all statutory procedures have been completed have been cleared, how long would it take before the road was finally opened.

“This is a hugely important project as Mallow is chocked with traffic,” said Cllr Hayes.

Mr Cannon replied that the project would run towards the €50 million mark.

“There are a lot of constraints ahead of us in terms of funding and planning permission. Assuming all phases of the project run smoothly and funding is made available for design and tendering and approval given for construction the earliest road opening could be towards the end of 2027,” said Mr Cannon.

While Cllr John Paul O’Shea said he was pleased to see the project progressing, the time-frame for the opening of the road was a little far out’ given the existing traffic problems in Mallow.

Both Cllrs Tony O’Shea and Liam Madden expressed their frustration at the time-line for the project, with Cllr O’Shea saying that the road was needed now.

Cllr Madden agreed, saying Mallow was suffering and losing business due to the ongoing traffic congestion problems that were only likely to worsen over the coming years.