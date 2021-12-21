Cllrs seeking meeting with Transport Minister over funding shortfall for North Cork road safety schemes

FURIOUS county councillors have called on the authority to seek a meeting with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over a funding shortfall for two key road safety projects in North Cork.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s northern area committee Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FG) described the TII’s allocation of €900,000 for works on the N73 Mallow-Mitchelstown road and €3,000 for works at Ballymacquirk Cross in 2022 as a “disgrace.”

“It seems to me that some road projects in North Cork have been forgotten about. We got a bi of money here and a bit of money there, but 10-years ago we were told we would be getting money for works between Clogher Cross to Waterdyke (on the N73),” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“As for €3,000 for Ballymacquirk Cross – that would not even fill a wheelbarrow of tarmac at today’s prices,” he said.

Calling for a meeting with the Minister on the N73 funding, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien (FF) said money was needed for local roads and not Greenways.

“There is no realism here. Let’s be practical, we need roads not amenities. We need the Minister to look at our roads and see what we are faced with down here,” said Cllr O’Brien.

Cllr Kay Dawson (FG) said it was clear the N73 was “not fit for purpose” and that while not against Greenways, putting them in place before repairing roads was like “putting on make-up without washing your face”.

Expressing his disappointment at the N73 allocation, Cllr Frank Roche (Ind) said the road was a “death trap”, warning that “if something is not done soon, we will have a fatality”.

“We will have to meet the Minister, this cannot wait any longer,” he said.

Describing the allocation for Ballymacquirk allocation as “disappointing”, Cllr John Paul O’Shea said the authority must push for funding to complete the project if and when it is given planning approval by An Bord Pleanála.

Responding to the councillors comments Padraig Barrett, the council’s director of roads and transports services admitted he was disappointed with the N73 funding package for next year.

“While the funding for the Clogher Cross to Waterdyke project is less than this year, I am heartened there is an allocation for the project. At least the project is still there and getting funding. With that level of funding, we hope to go to tender and appoint a contractor in late 2022,” he said.

Mr Barrett said that while he was “surprised” to see such a small allocation for the Ballymacquirk, it still showed a continued commitment from TII to the project.

“If approved by An Bord Pleanála we are ready to serve notice for the purchase of land, but with this allocation won’ be able to buy that land in 2022. It does look like a pause has been put on threat project, but al least it is continuing to be funded,” he said.

Commenting on the N73, divisional manager James Fogarty said the authority would support whatever action councillors sought to take, including a meeting with Minister Ryan.

In relation to Ballymacquirk, he said that without a decision from An Bord Pleanála “we are in no man’s land.”

“We all recognise the danger there and Padraig (Barrett) will follow this up strongly with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and I for one will not be forgetting it,” promised.