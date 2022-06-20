Cllr’s railway appeal

New upgraded rail services in County Cork don't include re-opening Buttevant station or opening new stops in Mourne-abbey and Rathduff. Cllr Liam Madden believes these stations could have a signficant and positive impact on North Cork if they were to be included in upgrade plans.

CORK County Councillors gave their unaminous support for a proposal from a North Cork representative to re-open Buttevant railway station and to consder creating new stops in Mourneabbey and Rathduff at the latest meeting of the local authority.

Buttevant Railway Station has remaoined closed since a crash claimed the lives of 18 passengers on August 1, 1980, a tragedy which is the worst rail disaster in the history of the State to this day.

Cllr Liam Madden believes the re-opening of Buttevant and the building of stations at the other two North Cork stops would a significant and positive economic impact on the region should they go ahead in tandem with the proposed N20 motorway connecting Cork and Limerick along the Mllow - Buttevant - Charleville corridoor.

Cllr Madden referred to suggestions that up to eight new stations would be opened along the Cork-Limerick, Cork-Cobh and Cork-wasMidleton lines and said that the three stations he had in mind had not featured in those dispatches.

He said that a recent announcement advising of increased frequency on the Cork-Cobh and Cork-Midleton lines was welcome but that the North Cork element should not be ignored.

“The County Council should do a feasibility study ourselves on opening those stations and we need to meet community groups on the matter as well,” said Cllr. Madden.

Cllr Madden’s fellow north Cork councillors, Cllr Gearóid Murphy and Cllr Pat Hayes from Mallow, were on hand also to support his proposal.

Cllr Murphy said the opening of the three stations shouldn’t be too costly in comparison to the benefit they would bring to the villages and surrounding communties and described the opportunity as ‘low hanging fruit’ which would make north Cork more sustainable.

County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, urged North Cork to fight for the railway stations as communities in her area of west Cork were still lamenting the loss of their stations, more than 60 years later.