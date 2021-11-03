Cllrs left with ‘no choice’ to reject Kanturk/Mallow 2022 draft budget

COUNTY Councillors from the Kanturk/Mallow area have unanimously voted to reject the district’s draft budget plan for 2022, citing sweeping cuts to community-focused funding streams as one of their main areas of concern.

Outlining the draft budget proposals, Municipal District Officer Matt Farrell pointed out it had been compiled prior to agreement of the full Council budget for next year.

He said the council’s executive had acknowledged this was “not the best model” as it requires Municipal Districts to agree a draft budget before full details of the Cork County Council’s overall budget for 2022 are known.

He said that within this context, the Kanturk/Mallow draft budget for 2022 reflected the current financial information available to it, pointing out that further funding may be available in the future once Cork County Council’s full funding allocation from central Government has been finalised.

Mr Farrell outlined proposed reductions in some areas of the district’s 2022 operational budget, including roads maintenance and improvement, while also highlighting what he described as “modest” increases in other areas.

However, he pointed out that the monies allocated to both the General Municipal Allocation and the Town and Village Development Fund within the draft budget had been slashed by 50 per cent when compared to the 2020 figures of €142,457 and €103,875 respectively.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) said that while it had been made clear this was an indicative budget, he would be rejecting it due to the cuts in the community funding initiatives and on the basis that there was no clarity in relation to final budget allocations for 2022.

“There are still many unanswered questions at national level that need to be answered such as COVID costs and will there be a full commercial rates income for 2022,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“These can only be answered once the full Council budget has been approved,” he added.

Cllr Gerard Murphy (FG) supported Cllr O’Shea’s stance, saying Councillors had been left with no other option than to reject the draft budget, citing the cuts to the council’s discretionary community projects as a key reason for this.

“These are the most important funding streams as far as local Councillors and community and voluntary organisations are concerned. The cuts to them are totally disappointing and leave [me] with no choice but to utterly reject this draft budget,” he said.

Cllr Murphy further pointed out that the ‘modest’ increases in certain areas would not compensate for the rising cost of inflation and would, in real terms, see a “severe deterioration” in services across the board.

Cllr Pat Hayes (FF) also rejected the draft budget, saying the Council would need to lobby central Government for an increase in funding for local communities, a stance also taken by Cllr Ian Doyle (FF), who cited uncertainty over the amount of money that will be at the municipal district’s disposal as another reason for rejecting the draft budget.

Cllrs Liam Madden (FG), Tony O’Shea (FG) and Gearóid Murphy (FF) also rejected the budget, with the latter saying it did not make sense for municipal committees to finalise their budgets prior to the full Council budget being agreed.

“The equivalent at national level would be for a Government department to prepare its budget before it knows how much funding it will be getting. It makes no sense,” said Cllr Murphy.

The budget discussions have been suspended until further clarity is forthcoming in relation to additional funding that might be made available to the municipal district.