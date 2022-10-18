Cllrs -Fermoy cannot wait until 2024 for main street to be resurfaced

Describing the condition of Patrick St in Fermoy (above), Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) said “you would see better roads in a third world country”.

FURIOUS Cork County councillors have once again called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to fund the complete resurfacing of Patrick St in Fermoy, with one saying “you would see better roads in a third world country”.

While TII have agreed to fund the resurfacing of a small section of the street, it recently emerged that it will be 2024 before the entire street is resurfaced, much to the annoyance of Cllr Noel McCarthy (FG) who had described the development as “kick in the teeth for Fermoy”.

Both he and Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) brought a joint motion before this week’s meeting of the Council’s northern area committee meeting calling on TII to provide funding for the “immediate” for resurfacing works along the entire length of Patrick Street.

“To say we were shocked as councillors to hear that it would be 2024 before the entire street is resurfaced would be something of an understatement,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“While we welcome the fact that funding has been allocated for works on a section of the road from the €2 shop to the Town Hall, it is completely unacceptable that it will be 2024 at the earliest before the rests of the street is resurfaced,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“The people of Fermoy deserve better. Through this motion we are calling on TII to make money available for the complete resurfacing of Patrick St in 2023. While we are glad to see work being done on a section of the road, TII must go a step further and immediately sanction funding needed to resurface the entire street,” he added.

Cllr O’Flynn pointed out that as far back as 2019 TII had approved a programme of pavement and safety works along Patrick Street.

“We were told back then the funding was coming and yet all we are getting is a minor works programme. To be told the full programme of works will not be done until 2024 is nothing short of disgraceful,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“We are talking about the main street in one of Cork’s biggest towns and yet you would see better roads in the third world country. Fermoy is a town that is on an upward curve and we want to keep it going in that direction. But to do that, we need a proper road running through the heart of the town,” he added.

Cllr O’Flynn asked Cork County Council’s director of roads and transportation, Padraig Barrett, to raise the matter directly with TII in order to fast-track funding for resurfacing the entire street.

“The town simply cannot wait until 2024 for this work to be done. This is a serious issue and if necessary we must also look at taking it up directly with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

Mr Barrett said the authority fully supported the motion and has requested that TII make funding available for the complete resurfacing programme before 2024.

“We are in complete agreement with the motion and the need for this urgent job. As Cllr O’Flynn has said it is the main street in Fermoy and it should be in a better condition,” said Mr Barrett.