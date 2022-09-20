Cllrs demand answers from HSE over future of North Cork SouthDoc service

While the HSE has said there were no plans at this time to close the SouthDoc service based in the grounds of St Patrick’s Hospital in Fermoy, speculation is rife locally that it is to be shut down and relocated, possibly to either Midleton or Glanmire.

THE future of the SouthDoc service in Fermoy has once again come under the spotlight amid persistent speculation over recent weeks that it is to be relocated to either Midleton or Glanmire.

The issue was raised in a motion before Cork County Council’s north committee meeting by Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF), who has called on the HSE to outline its future long-term plans for the service and commit to retaining it in Fermoy.

“This is a vital service that cover a large and heavily populated area and there are serious concerns about its future as staff who have either retired of been relocated have not been replaced. I can’t help but wonder if it is the HSE’s intention to close it by stealth,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“Given the rumours that have been flying around , it is hardly surprising that people are concerned for its future and I am requesting that this committee write to the HSE seeking a long-term commitment from them that the SouthDoc service will be retained in Fermoy,” he added.

Cllr O’Flynn’s motion received the widespread backing of his council colleagues, including Cllr Deirdre O’Brien (FF) who said it was “critically important” that the service remain in Fermoy.

“It is vital that the Fermoy service, which covers a large catchment area, remains in place. You can’t expect sick people to travel extra distances to seek out of hours treatment,” O’Brien.

“This is a critically important service for Fermoy and the surrounding areas and we need a firm assurance that it will not be lost to the local community,” she added.

Cllr Noel McCarthy (FG) said that in reply to a letter sent to the HSE on the issue they replied there were ‘no plans to close the service at this time’.

“That is not a firm commitment. To me a firm commitment would be to say there were no plans whatsoever to close the service. That is what we as councillors want and what the people of North Cork want,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“While HSE might use the excuse that the existing SouthDoc building in the grounds of St Patrick’s Hospital is not big enough, that could be easily resolved by relocating it to the new Healthcare Centre in Fermoy that is due to open soon,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“The bottom line here is that there is no case that can be made for removing the service From Fermoy and I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that does not happen,” he pledged.

Cllr Willie O’Leary (FF) questioned if the HSE was deliberately putting out feeler to gauge public reaction to the possible closure of the service.

“If this is the case, they need to stop toying with people’s emotions. They need to nip these rumours in the bud by clarifying exactly what the future plans are for the service,” said Cllr O’Leary.

“One thing that I can assure them of is that we as public representatives and the people of Fermoy and the surrounding areas will not tolerate this service being closed down,” he added.