Cllrs call for an immediate review of income thresholds for social housing applicants

People falling just above the current threshold do not qualify for social housing but to do not earn enough to qualify for a mortgage.

THE Government has once again been urged to urgently review income thresholds for people to qualify for social housing, with one north Cork based councillor saying they are currently penalising those who fall just above the current limits.

The issue was recently raised at full council level by Cllr Seamus McGrath (FF), where a motion seeking the lowering of the income threshold was given the support of his fellow councillors.

Currently, the income threshold for a single person with no children stands at €30,000 per year, or €575 per week. This increases on a sliding scale to a maximum of €34,500 per year, or €661 per week, for a two-person household with four children.

Speaking at the full council meeting Cllr McGrath that in light of spiralling inflation people were serious struggling to make end meet and those who fall just over the threshold should be “brought into the net.”

It was agreed the Council would write to the Government seeking the lowering of the income threshold.

The issue was again raised at this week’s meeting of the council’s northern area meeting by Cllr Deirdre O’Brien (FF), who called on the committee to also write to the Government calling for the income threshold to be increased.

“While the Minister has said there is an ongoing review, we need to find out at what stage it is at,” said Cllr O’Brien.

She said she knew of one woman who, despite being on the housing waiting list for a decade, did not qualify for housing because her income was “barely over the threshold.”

“That is shocking. The only option open to her in order to get a house is to give up her job. How can we have this situation? We need to keep people working,” said Cllr O’Brien.

She said that in this case the surplus above the threshold was so small it would not allow the woman to secure a mortgage on a house.

“A lot of people are in this bracket. The attitude is why work if you are going to be penalised? So, we have to look a raising the income threshold for the lower paid who want to keep working and are entitled to a house,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“We must write to the Minister to push an increase in the threshold as quickly as possible,” she added.

Seconding her proposal Cllr Noel McCarthy (FG), who is a member of Cork County Council’s Housing Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), said he was aware of a housing applicant who recently received a pay increase that took them above the threshold.

“Again, they would find it very difficult to get a mortgage through the banks,” said Cllr McCarthy.

Cllr Kay Dawson (FG) said it was vitally important the issue be addressed, while Cllr William O’Leary (FF) pointed out the threshold limits had not been reviewed since 2011 and the current ones were “no longer relevant”.

“In fact, they are anti-work because we now have a situation where people are giving up their jobs to get their incomes below a certain level,” said Cllr O’Leary.

Cork County Council director of housing services, Maurice Manning declined to comment on the issue in light of the fact that Cllr Seamus McGrath’s motion had already been adopted at full council.

However, he did say that nobody within the council would ever advise someone to give up work in order to qualify for local authority housing.

“There is a commitment under ‘Housing for All’ that the income threshold levels would be reviewed in 2022 and it is my understanding that review is underway,” he said.