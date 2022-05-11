Cllrs back call for the reopening of three North Cork railway stations

A Campaign is underway to reopen the train stations at Rathduff, Mourneabbey and Buttevant on the Cork-Limerick line.

REOPENING a trio of stations along the Cork-Limerick line would both encourage sustainable travel modes and go a long way to substantially reducing our carbon footprint.

That’s according to North Cork county councillor Liam Madden (FG) who has called on the authority to back a campaign to reopen the stations at Rathduff, Mourenabbey and Buttevant as part of the rail option for the proposed N/M20 project linking the two cities.

Cllr Madden raised the issue in a motion before this week’s meeting of the council’s Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District committee saying reopening the stations would take a huge amount of traffic off the roads and cut down on journey times.

“It would facilitate more sustainable travel and reduce carbon footprint,” said Cllr Madden, who pointed out that the Mallow Development Partnership had also identified the need for the stations to be reopened.

Buttevant Community Council has also expressed their surprise that the reopening of the local train station was not incorporated into the recently unveiled plans for the upgrade of the N/M20 road and rail corridor.

It has instigated a campaign for the station, which closed more than four decades ago following a horrific accident that cost 18 lives and left dozens injured, to be brought back into service.

They believe it would offer commuters working in Cork and Limerick cities a more attractive and environmentally friendly alternative to travelling by car.

Municipal district officer Matt Farrell told councillors the opening of rail stations was entirely a matter for the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Iarnród Éireann.

Cllr Madden’s motion was given unanimous backing by his fellow councillors, including Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FF) who said re-opening Rathduff station was a “no brainer”.

Cllrs Tony O’Shea and his brother Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) said it was vital that all three stations be reopened, with the latter calling on the NTA to brief county councillors on a proposed €185m upgrade of rail services in Cork announced last June.

“A lot of the finer detail of this plan needs to be made public. Its vitally important that we get a very detailed briefing on it from the NTA,” said Cllr O’Shea.

The O’Shea’s jointly proposed that the council write to the NTA asking that officials meet with councillors to detail their plans for the upgrading upgrade of the rail service between Cork and Limerick.

Senior council executive officer Mary Hayes said the authority would write to the NTA seeking a meeting on the issue.