Cllr William O’Leary elected chairperson of Cork County Council’s northern committee

IT was all change at the helm of Cork County Council’s northern area committee as councillors held their AGM online to elect a new chairperson for the coming year.

The chain of office will rest on the shoulders of Cllr William O’Leary (FF) from the Fermoy municipal district who was elected to the position unopposed following his nomination by party colleague Frank O’Flynn.

Prior to had over the reigns the outgoing incumbent, Charleville’s Cllr Ian Doyle (FF) acknowledged the hard work of his colleagues and council staff over the past year

“While we have been able to meet physically to meet as a committee, we still managed to get the work done. We have made consistent progress on issues such roads, housing and the environment. To all council staff I would like to say on my behalf and that of the committee thanks for all their work and support,” said Cllr Doyle.

Prior to nominating Cllr O’Leary for the chair, Cllr O’Flynn praised Cllr Doyle for “doing the committee proud” during his time in office.

“We were lucky to have someone of your calibre at the helm. You always ensured that the business was dome during meetings and treated everyone fairly, getting the best out of us as councillors and council staff,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

Similar sentiments were expressed by various other committee members.

Nominating Cllr O’Leary, who was elected to the authority in 2019, Cllr O’Flynn described him as a “very hard worker who is embedded in the community.”

“He has taken to the role of councillor like a fish to water and make a name for himself. I have no hesitation in nominating for chair of this committee and know he will do a great job,” he said.

Accepting the chair Rathcormac native Cllr O’Leary thanked his colleagues for their support.

“This is a great honour. I’ve never chaired anything in my life so this is a new experience for me and I would ask that you all bear with me while I learn the ropes,” said Cllr O’Leary.

“I will be as honest and fair as I can in the job. Since I was elected to the council I’ve see at first hand the great work done by this committee. I feel that there is a massive programme of work ahead here in north Cork over the term of this council and look forward to seeing that come to fruition,” he said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Cllr Doyle for the outstanding job he has done in what was a difficult year. If I can do the job half as well as you have done, I will be doing ok,” he added.

Mallow-based Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) was elected unopposed to the position of vice-chair of the committee for the coming year.