Cllr- new regulations are ramping up stress and pressure on farmers

New regulations are having a detrimental impact on the physical and mental health of some farmers.

FARMING families are being put under increasing stress and pressure to comply with new regulations, to the point where it is having a severe impact on their physical and mental health.

That’s according to Independent Cork county councillor Frank Roche, speaking following a briefing by the authority’s director of environmental services Louis Duffy on the EU Nitrates Action Programme 2022-2025.

See below article for an overview of the programme.

Mr Duffy said farmers need to be aware the programme, designed to prevent pollution of waterways from agricultural sources and protect and improve overall water quality, will put further restrictions on farming practices.

Cllr Roche said that while he understood the importance of protecting the environment, “to me, the welfare of the farming community is fare more important.”

“Big industrial farms have people who are able to handle the paperwork. However, new regulations put fierce pressure on small and medium family type farms,” said Cllr Roche.

“Many of these farmers are not computer literate and, if we are truthful, some may not be able to read well. I’m not saying these people are fools or anything, but they cannot keep up with all these new regulations and it needs to be made easier for those people to understand them,” said Cllr Roche.

Cllr Roche said he was recently involved in a search for a missing farmer who had threatened to take his own life and had spent time with another man who he said we “not in a good place.”

“All these regulations are putting farmers under increasing pressure and we need to look after the welfare of the farming community a lot better, something I have been consistently saying since I was elected to the council,” said Cllr Roche.

He pointed out that Dairygold had recently started a counselling service for farmers and their families.

“Obviously, they have seen the need for it. I am not trying to put down what these regulations are trying to achieve, but equally I do not want to see people being put under the kind stress and pressure they are experiencing every single day trying to adhere to them,” said Cllr Roche.

“The bottom line here is that we need to protect these vulnerable people as well as the environment,” he added.

Mr Duffy conceded that the issue was of “great concern” to the authority, saying that “no regulation should be putting people under so much pressure to the point where they have personal difficulties with it.”

“However, we do have to strike a balance and there are some key messages in the new nitrate regulations. While some of the additional controls are there with the with the primary purpose of protecting waterways, they are also advising people on good practice so that everything you put on the land gives a return,” said Mr Duffy.

He said that while the new nitrate regulations were “not overly complicated” farmers did need advice on them and that the council had been asking the Department of Agriculture what level of support would be forthcoming through Teagasc.

“Bringing the regulations in a transitional way allows people more time to build the facilities needed for storage of the slurries and waste waters. Again this is something that may need more commitment by the department to get out there and work with farmers so the know exactly what they need and will be able to apply for grants for constructing these,”

“Ultimately the supports are there, the advice should be there and this is not something that should be leading to additional stress for farmers,” he added.

The principal elements of the Nitrates Action Programme include:

* Limits on farm stocking rates.

* Legal maxima for nitrogen and phosphorus application rates.

* Prohibited spreading periods preventing the application of organic and chemical fertilisers during more environmentally vulnerable times of the year.

* Minimum storage requirements for livestock manures.

* Requirements regarding maintenance of green cover in tillage lands, and

* Set-back distances from waters.

The following are some of the new measures introduced under the Fifth Nitrates Action Programme:

* Extended closed period for slurry spreading to be phased in, with some limited flexibility on dates,

* Increased storage capacity required for soiled water, (4 weeks soiled water storage capacity in place by 1/12/2024),

* Spreading of soiled water prohibited during December, this will be introduced on a phased basis from 2022 to 2025.

* Changes to Nitrogen excretion rates for dairy cows that will affect maximum number of cows/ha.

* Reduction in chemical nitrogen fertiliser use of 10%, which may increase to 15% following midterm review,

* Increased requirement for use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) to be phased in,

* Register of Chemical Fertiliser Sales to be established by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for 2023,

* The EPA will develop and implement a National Agricultural Inspection Programme for local authorities.

* DAFM will increase derogation inspections from 5 to 10% of derogation applicants,