Cllr Ian Doyle- multi-million regeneration funding windfall will be a ‘gamechanger’ for Charleville town

The transformation of the landmark old courthouse in Charleville into a remote working hub will be just one of the many local projects to be funded through the ‘Our Rural Future’ initiative.

A FUNDING package worth more than €5.2 million for the restoration and regeneration of landmark buildings in Charleville has been described as a ‘game changer’ for the town by local county councillor Ian Doyle.

The funding is part of an overall €115 million allocated for 23 projects at locations across the country under the Government’s ambitious five year ‘Our Rural Future’ initiative.

Two other Cork towns were included in the latest funding announcement, with Macroom allocated €7.2 million and Bandon €5.5 million, bringing Cork share of the pot to just under €18 million.

The Charleville Town Centre project will entail the renovation of several vacant and derelict buildings in the heart of the town, key among them the old courthouse building that will be transformed into a remote working hub catering for up to 25 people.

The project will also entail the re-purposing of the partially vacant community hall on Chapel Street as and Arts and Community Centre, the creation of a public amenity space in the open area outside the library and the construction of a new town centre toilet facility.

Another important element of the project will be the conversion of the old HSE building, which will become the new home for the Men’s Shed and local snooker club. This element of the project is being supported by the Tomar Trust, established by the late Fermoy businessman and philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh.

The funding has been enthusiastically welcomed by local public representatives, including Cork North West Fianna Fail TD Michael Moynihan.

“I’m delighted to see this major funding announcement for Charleville,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“These are important initiatives that will deliver large scale regeneration in Charleville through targeted interventions to revitalise the town centre and drive it forward as a vibrant, liveable, diverse, and competitive centre of scale,” he added.

Cllr Ian Doyle (FF) said the funding would be instrumental in revitalising the town centre and promoting greater social inclusion within the local community.

“This is a real game changer for Charleville. We have been fighting hard for a long time for this funding, which will complement other projects such as the development of the Town Park,” said Cllr Doyle.

“In addition to rejuvenating iconic and historically important local buildings, this funding will help create social and cultural centres for the local community. The new remote hub will also help encourage local entrepreneurship, generating new jobs and helping to create a more vibrant town centre,” he added.