Cllr calls for new members of Bórd Pleanála to be appointed

THE decisions of An Bórd Pleanála illustrate the planning body is anti-Rural Ireland and its board members should be replaced and its remit reviewed, a north Cork councillor has said.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan, who has just been elected chairman of the council’s Northern Area committee, suggested that a number of planning permissions in rural areas which had been granted by Cork County Council had later been over-turned by An Bórd Pleanála.

“I have a strong suspicion that there’s an anti-rural agenda in An Bórd Pleanála and that this is influencing its decision making process,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“I can point to three planning permissions in the western Duhallow area which were given the green light by Cork County Council but later rejected by An Bórd Pleanála.”

Cllr Moynihan was speaking during Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Following his election as chairman of the Northern Area Committee, which offers briefing sessions to councillors elected in the Mallow/Kanturk and Mitchelstown Fermoy areas respectively, Cllr Moynihan said his priorities for the year would be to see the long awaited upgrade of Ballymaquirke junction, improvements to the road from Clonbannin to the County Bounds and a new sewerage plant in Castlemagner.

“I also want to see more rural hubs being developed throughout north Cork as these are vital elements of infrastructure as we strive to develop the Duhallow region and other regions in the area,” Cllr Moynihan told The Corkman.