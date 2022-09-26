Cllr calls for a second bus shelter in Buttevant

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) has been urged to revisit a decision not to provide a shelter in Buttevant town for people using the bus service travelling in the Limerick direction

The issue has been raised by local Cork county councillor Liam Madden (FG) who said the NTA had previously said bus shelters would be provided for the public on both sides of the road in the town.

“While I was pleased both bus stops have been made wheelchair accessible and a shelter provided people using the Cork bound service, it is very disappointing that a shelter is not being provided for those using the Limerick bound service,” said Cllr Madden.

“This despite assurances given at a municipal district meeting more than two-years ago that shelters would be provided on both sides of the street. This was again confirmed at subsequent meetings and we were also informed that funding had been set aside for same,” he added.

Cllr Madden disputed the reasoning given by the NTA for not providing a second shelter was that there were not enough passengers using the northbound bus service.

“In my opinion, and that of others in the local community, a bus shelter for the northbound service is equally as important as it is used by people going to St Joseph’s Foundation and Mannix College in Charleville as well as Mallow and Cork City,” said Cllr Madden.

“There is also a serious safety concern that on a wet day, passengers will congregate in the one shelter and then have to cross the busy N20 road when the northbound bus service arrives,” he added.

Cllr Madden said he has requested a meeting between the NTA and council officials to address the disparity and ensure that the second shelter is installed “as promised”.

“A member of the public recently approached me and said that currently if you are travelling in one direction you stay dry and in the other direction you get wet or have to cross a busy road to catch your bus, which has huge safety implications,” said Cllr Madden.

“It is ridiculous that at a time when we are trying to promote the use of public transport we have a situation in Buttevant that works against people trying to use the bus service. I intend to keep up the pressure until such as time as a second shelter is installed. This current situation is simply unacceptable,” he added.