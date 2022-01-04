Cllr - €150 fine for fly-tipping ‘not harsh enough’

A NORTH Cork county councillor has said a massive hike in the fines handed down to people caught illegally dumping rubbish by the roadside was the only way to stem the what he said was the “epidemic” of fly-tipping across the county.

Cllr Tony O’Shea said he intends to raise the matter with the authority after 11 bags of rubbish were dumped in a ditch along the Lombard town to Bweeng Road last weekend.

Cllr O’Shea posted photos of the bags on social media, with a message for the person who dumped them.

“How disgusting are you!! You have until tomorrow (Monday) to collect your rubbish. I know who you are and I will be reporting it first thing tomorrow. You have until then to collect pal,” he wrote.

Speaking to The Corkman Cllr O’Shea said the bags, three of which had been thrown into a field with the other eight dumped in a ditch, were still there on Tuesday morning.

“I looked into the ones in the ditch and they were filled with bottles, cans, discarded toys and some food waste. It beggars belief why anyone would do this, particularly as local bring sites were open last Thursday and Friday,” he said.

“Its just crazy that someone could not be bothered to dispose of this properly. I have reported it to the council who had to send out trucks to pick the bags up. Aside from the cost of this to the authority, this kind of thing damages the environment and is a slap in the face to locals who undertake litter picks during the year,” he added.

Cllr O’Shea pointed out this was a problem right across the region, as highlighted by one of his colleagues, Cllr Ian Doyle, who also took to social media on December 30, highlighting the how 26 electric fence batteries, four tyres and a toilet had been pulled out of a ditch in Newtownshandrum.

“The shock of it would be trivialising it. Why would someone do this????”, he wrote.

Cllr O’Shea said he believed one of the reasons behind the epidemic of fly-tipping, particularly at this time of the year, was that the deterrents currently in place were not harsh enough.

“The maximum fine that can be imposed on anyone caught fly-tipping is just €150, that amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist and is less than paying a legitimate waste contractor. If they refuse to pay and it goes to court there is a huge cost to the council which is rarely recouped,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“In my experience, it is the same people fly-tipping all the time and if the council were able to impose an on-the-spot fine of €3,000 it would make people think twice. I will be proposing this at our next council meeting. People need to realise that if they are caught fly-tipping, the penalty will be severe,” he added.