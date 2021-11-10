Chronic housing shortage pushing up Cork rent prices

The average monthly cost of rent across Cork County now stands at €1,211.

THE latest quarterly Daft.ie Rental Report has underscored the deepening crisis within the Irish housing market due to a combination of rising rents and lack of available accommodation.

The report, which makes for sombre reading, revealed that as of November 1 there were just 1,460 homes available to rent across the entire State. This represented a reduction of 65% on the same period last year and the lowest rental stock figure seen since the rental reports series was established in 2006.

The report found that between June and September rents rose nationally by an average of 2.6%, the biggest since quarterly gain since mid-2018, with the average monthly rent now standing at €1,516 compared to €1,419 in November 2020.

This represented a 6.8% increase on the same period 12-months ago and marked the 36th consecutive quarter where rents are higher than a year ago.

Rents in Cork County rose by 3.4% over quarter three of this year, with the average rent charged now standing at €1,211 compared to €1,057 this time last year, representing an annual increase of 14.6%.

This figure is a staggering 107.8% higher than at their lowest point, or trough, in 2011.

The figures for Cork City showed the average monthly rent now stands at €1,544, a quarterly rise of 1.3% and a year-on-year increase of 6.9%. The rental figure is 116.2% higher than the trough.

Taking in Munster as a whole, the report found that rents rose across all its nine city and county markets for the fourth consecutive month, with the latest figures meaning that average rents across the province are now 15.6% higher than they were this time last year.

While all of the Munster counties recorded year-on-year rental increases, Cork remains the most expensive followed by Waterford (€1,148), Limerick (€1,067), Kerry (€1,070), Clare (€1,061) and Tipperary (€1,000).

The report found the chronic shortage of available rental accommodation across Munster was a key factor in rent increases, with just 236 homes available to rent across the entire province on November 1. This was compared to 565 a year ago, which at the time was the lowest amount of stock on the market since February 2006, with the report showing that the pre-Covid average during 2019 was 750.

The cost of a single or double room in Munster was on average up by 6.4% in quarter three when compared to the same period in 2020.

The author of the Rental Report Ronan Lyons, assistant professor in Economics at Trinity College Dublin, said the that across the country as a whole the rate of rental inflation was the highest seen since early 2019.

He wrote that the increase in rents “reflects an on-going and unprecedented scarcity of rental homes” and that in order to make rental accommodation more affordable “we need to put in the hard effort of building lots of new rental homes.”

“The empirical evidence is unambiguous, more rental homes makes rental housing more affordable. Without new homes, we will still be discussing unaffordable rents in five years,” wrote Professor Lyons.