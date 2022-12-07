Christmas lights are switched on in Millstreet

Sean Radley assisted by MC Liam Flynn counts down to switch on the Christmas Lights in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet’s Christmas lights were turned on amidst a festive extravaganza for the many hundreds present in the town on Sunday night.

A crisp evening added to the occasion, Santa did appear but on this occasion the pleasant task of turning on the lights belonged to Millstreet Museum curator Seán Radley.

A festive-themed parade up Minor Row led by the Millstreet Pipe Band to the Town Square was followed by a cavalcade of vintage cars as MC Liam Flynn thanked the public for coming while singer Ger O’Hanlon added to the occasion with seasonal classics.

Coming up to Christmas, the public is encouraged to support businesses by shopping local over the weeks ahead. Millstreet traders remind shoppers of the importance of helping boost the local economy during the lead into the festive season.

The Millstreet Committee is seeking support from any member of the community – both near and far – in an online fundraiser. Donations will allow organisers to light up the town and fund the official turning on of the lights to create a magical atmosphere for all little ones.

A big thank you to all who have already kindly donated at a Church gate collection and local businesses. Patrons can support the fundraiser at https://www.idonate.ie/cause/MillstreetChristmasLights

A Millstreet Credit Union account is also available for those who wish to donate directly at 55654/24

: IE54MATN99221205565405: : MATNIE21

Donations can also be handed in to Niamh at Wordsworth, Noreen at Noirín’s Boutique and Catherine at Dick Pomeroy & Co. Auctioneers.