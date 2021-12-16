Cork

Christmas bonus for air ambulance!

Freemout Macra members who organised a Tractor Run in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance pictured with Donie Lucey of Air Ambulance at the beginning of the Run in Lismire on Sunday. €7,000 was raised on the day. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Chris and Karolina Dlubala, Kanturk, took part in the Freemount Macra Tractor Run fundraiser for Air Ambulance with their C-355 Ursus. Expand
Seán Heffernan, Kanturk, pictured with his Mum Maggie, wore his special Tractor Jacket at the Freemount Macra Tractor Run fundraiser for Air Ambulance. Expand
Callum and Finbarr Taylor, Castlemagner, with their dog Lola, took part in the Freemount Macra Tractor Run fundraiser for Air Ambulance. Expand
Gearóid Hickey from Rockchapel, who is mad about Tractors, was delighted with all the big Tractors at the Freemount Macra fundraiser for Air Ambulance. Expand
Kevin Murphy, Tullylease, with his Grand daughter Michaela Walsh, Freemount, took part in the Freemount Macra Tractor Run fundraiser for Air Ambulance. Rudolph the red nosed Reindeer, carved by Kevin, led the way!. Expand
John Geary, Rockchapel and John Angland, Meelin, pictured at the Freemount Macra Tractor Run fundraiser for Air Ambulance. Expand
Clodagh Waters, Ella Waters and Ella Heffernan were at the Freemount Macra Tractor Run fundraiser for Air Ambulance. Expand

Freemout Macra members who organised a Tractor Run in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance pictured with Donie Lucey of Air Ambulance at the beginning of the Run in Lismire on Sunday. €7,000 was raised on the day. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Santa paid an early flying visit to the Rathcoole based Community Air Ambulance courtesy of Freemount Macra members who raised an amazing €7,000 for the service as a result of their tractor run last Sunday.

Lismire Community Centre car park resembled a huge runway when 110 tractors with their passengers took off on a route for Newmarket, Kanturk and Kilbrin before dispersing at Johnsbridge.

“Freemount Macra would like to say a huge thank you to all who supported this event, including everyone who brought a tractor, donated on the day, stewards who helped out and all those who sponsored prizes for the raffle. A big thanks also to Lismire Community for the use of the hall yard,” PRO Aileen Fehin said.

The prize for ‘Best Dressed Tractor’ went to Kevin Murphy from Tullylease. Raffle prize winners on the day included Nathan O’Sullivan, Niamh O’Sullivan, Ger McDonnell, Finbarr Taylor, Rachel McCarthy, Pawel Dlubala, Jack Jones, Michael Hayes and Eamon Moynihan.

“Thanks again to everyone for travelling to Lismire and supporting this event, we sincerely appreciate it. Keep an eye out on social media and local newspapers for video clips and photos of the day! Freemount Macra would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year. Thanks for your continued support during 2021 as events began to resume after over a year of only virtual events,” Aileen said.

Donie Lucey, speaking on behalf of the air ambulance, said that the organisation is hugely grateful to Danny Lane and members of Freemount Macra for organising the event.

“The Run got off to a good start and a great selection of tractors took part, varying in age from new to very old, mainly supported by local farmers and agricultural contractors who helped to bulk up the entry

“The organisers returned to Lismire Hall where the raffle took place and the donations were counted, which came very close to achieving €7,000. The club will not sit back as they plan to beat that figure if possible thus covering the cost of two taskings of HeliMed 92, bringing hope and medical expertise to someone in need in a community just like Freemount,” Donie said.

