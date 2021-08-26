Charleville school upgrade approved

THE conversion of existing rooms into classrooms and a special education room are among the proposed upgrades to a Charleville school which have been approved by the Department of Education. Approval has been granted for the refurbishment works at St. Anne’s Primary School in the town.

“I am delighted to welcome the confirmation from the Department of Education that approval has been issued to St Anne’s Primary School to proceed to construction on these much needed refurbishment works,” said Michael Moynihan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West.

“The works will see the conversion of existing rooms into new classrooms and a special education teacher room also. These facilities will be of great benefit to the staff and pupils of the school for many years to come.

“I want to pay tribute to the hard working management and staff of St Anne’s Primary School for advancing this project, and for their ongoing hard work and dedication to their school and the community of Charleville,” said Deputy Moynihan.