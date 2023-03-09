Charleville performance of Drumcollogher Cinema Disaster play declared a triumph

48 people were killed when a cinema in Drumcollogher went on fire on September 5, 1926. The story of the Drumcollogher Cinema Disaster is told in The Bell Ringer, a play recently performed in neighbouring Charleville.

The Bell Ringer, the play inspired by the Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick fire disaster of 1926, which closed at the Schoolyard Theatre Charleville at the end of February following a month long run, was an outstanding success for all concerned with the professional production of this new play, which was also directed by the playwright, and produced by Kevin O’Shea.

The enthusiasts behind Dunmore Productions, the company set up to mount the presentation, were delighted with the outcome, which exceeded all expectations. The play established Charleville born Charlie McCarthy as a playwright and director of exceptional talent.

It was also a personal triumph for the actors Susanna de Wrixon and Pat Ryan, who greatly enhanced their reputations with tour-de-force performances that wowed the critics and audiences, earning the plaudits of all the critics, including a five-star review from no less than the Irish Times.

A total in excess of 2,000 people, both locals and from all over Ireland including Dublin, viewed the production at the Schoolyard during the February run. The Dublin contingent represented the Arts Council, theatre producers, directors, and from RTE Radio One’s Arena Arts Show.

All agreed they had experienced something special in this sensitively written, directed and performed production, which was inspired by a tragic event in a rural town in Ireland, which resonates in the Dromcollogher area to this day.

Producer Kevin O’Shea, commenting on the production, said it was a fantastic success for Charleville, and considering that only ten per cent of the full houses each night were from the local area, the intention is to bring The Bell Ringer back to the Schoolyard again.

“This will depend on the availability of the actors and the production team, but hopefully either in the Autumn of this year or Spring of next year,” said Mr O’Shea.

“The producers are also considering taking the production on tour to major venues in Ireland and to London, Edinburgh and New York, assuming that the appropriate financial arrangements are in place,” he added.