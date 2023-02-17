Charleville man headed back to creche in India for first time since Covid

Eddy O'Shaughnessy pictured on his last visit to the Cathy O'Shaughnessy Creche in the Chitpur Slum in Calcutta.

LOCAL man Eddy O’Shaughnessy is heading back to India to check in with the slum creche founded in honour of his late wife, Cathy.

The Cathy O’Shaughnessy Creche was opened in 2019 in the Chitpur Slum in Calcutta, India, in memory of Charleville lady Cathy, who passed away in 2015 .

The creche was newly built in the middle of the slum and is one of the few permanent structures there. The creche caters for 40 children aged from 2 to 6 years of age. They get nutritious meals twice a day, and the beginning of their education starts there.

After leaving the creche they are enrolled in the state school system to begin their formal education, and so start their journey out of the abject poverty they are born into; the creche is the first step.

Cathy’s husband, Eddy, is heading out to Calcutta again after a three-year absence due to Covid, to visit the creche and to meet the children and staff. He will also determine what can be done to make the facility even better.

Eddy and his family are very grateful to all those who have made donations to the creche. “All the money collected goes directly to the running of the creche, feeding the children and supplying educational materials, along with hygiene supplies etc,” he said.

“We recently launched our ‘Sponsor a Child’ appeal here in Ireland. Just €20 per month covers the cost of one child attending the creche. This monthly donation may be set up by going to www.cathyshopefund.ie, clicking the Donate button and selecting a recurring monthly payment.

“Your support could change the life of a child by giving them the best start possible and a way out of poverty,” said Eddy.