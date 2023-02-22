Charleville Lions support vital local Cancer Connect

Sean Johnson, president of Charleville Lions Club, presenting a cheque to Helen O'Driscoll of Cancer Connect with Lions Sylvester Barrett, Jim Harmon and Michael Curtin last week.

One of the beneficiaries of a golf classic held by Charleville Lions Club at Charleville Golf Club last year is Cancer Connect, the voluntary service that transports cancer sufferers from the Charleville area to hospitals in Cork City for treatment.

The manager of Cancer Connect, Helen O’Driscoll, was at the Charleville Park Hotel last week to accept a cheque for €2,000 from the Lions Club President, Sean Johnson.

Charleville has become a focal point in North Cork transport; with a 120km round trip to and from oncology hospitals in Cork City, many were struggling to access treatment. Radiotherapy treatment is daily, and individuals can attend up to 35 sessions. Travelling daily, fuelling the car, ensuring NCT is up to date, finding parking etc is burden enough on a person without the financial and emotional stress that dealing with cancer can bring.

“Travelling door to door with a kind community member can be of enormous support to passengers and their families. Cancer journeys include visits to consultants for scans, blood tests and dental clinics, for which the service offers transport to each of these appointments and more. Volunteers Drivers are the heart of the service and give of their own time and goodwill to drive a passenger monthly to treatment,” said Helen O’Driscoll.

To date, over 43, 000 passenger journeys have been recorded.

The service operated in West Cork originally, and began transporting passengers from North Cork in 2017. What started as a small transport service for one community in Cork has become a vital cog in the wheel of access to cancer treatment in the entire county.

Cork University Hospital Radiotherapy Department have stated that when patients hear of Cancer Connect immense relief is felt by those who would have otherwise struggled, either physically or financially, to transport themselves.

In 2022 the two organisations met to discuss what could be done to back the transport service locally. Cancer Connect explained that fundraising activities had dropped during Covid and funds were desperately needed. Cancer Connect receives no Government funding, assistance or support.

The service is wholly financially reliant on donations and contributions from the community.

The Lions Club stepped in to assist, and on February 15th presented the service with €2,000, monies raised through a golf classic held in Charleville. “It’s local support that keeps Cancer Connect running; if the community does not drive for us and fund us we do not exist,” said Helen.

“It is vital for any community to have a bespoke cancer service. We are so grateful to our friends in the Charleville Lions Club for recognising the value of community transport. The donation given will ensure that people in the Charleville area will get to treatment without stress, and this relieves people of a massive burden.”

Charleville Lions Club have two members driving for Cancer Connect, along with many wonderful community members. However, many more are required. Volunteers are needed in the area to drive their own car one day per month. If you are interested or would like further details contact Helen on 021 2038525/085 2660918 or email helen@cancerconnect.ie.

Cancer Connect is a not-for-profit organisation offering transport to Cork hospitals for passengers attending radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments, and cancer related appointments. It is a free, flexible and confidential service, driven entirely by a team of 330+ volunteer drivers.