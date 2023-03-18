Charleville hosts the most northerly St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cork

THE most northerly St Patrick’s Day Parade in County Cork takes place in Charleville, which is almost in Co Limerick.
And it’s a wonder that it takes place at all, as nobody actually organises it, it just ‘happens’ each year. But 12 O’Clock mass on St Patrick’s day is organised and by the time that had finished there was a very colourful assembly, once again this year, and the parade proceeded down the length of Charleville’s long Main Street.
Sports clubs, local cultural groups, a selection of the many vintage enthusiasts in the area and, of course, representatives of the largest two-day agricultural show in the country, Charleville Show.
Enjoying the spectacle was a large crowd from Charleville’s multi-cultural community, including many of the town’s Ukrainian guests and, of course, many of the large Brazilian community who live locally.
Luckily, the threatened rain held off for the parade, arriving just afterwards to wet the shamrock, as many others did, too.