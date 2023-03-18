Charleville hosts the most northerly St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cork

The award winning dancers of the Lorraine Duggan School of Irish Dancing Charleville were in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

Brazilians Ramsés Filho, Rozaine Correia nd Laura Mesquite were at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

John O'Donnell with his tractor ready for the parade on St. Patrick's Day in Charleville.

The boys of Charleville Rugby Club waiting for the St. Patrick's Day parade to start in Charleville.

The Charleville Lady Bird Troop were in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

The Shandrum Brownies were in the Spatrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

Charleville lady bird Olivia Mazurkiewicz was with her Mammy at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

Members of Charleville Angling Club were in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

A tractor in the vintage section of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

Sgt. Deirdre Toohey from Charleville Garda Srtation was on duty at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

The Lorraine Duggan School of Irish Dancing participating the in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

The team from the Charleville Park Hotel were in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charleville.

THE most northerly St Patrick’s Day Parade in County Cork takes place in Charleville, which is almost in Co Limerick.

And it’s a wonder that it takes place at all, as nobody actually organises it, it just ‘happens’ each year. But 12 O’Clock mass on St Patrick’s day is organised and by the time that had finished there was a very colourful assembly, once again this year, and the parade proceeded down the length of Charleville’s long Main Street.

Sports clubs, local cultural groups, a selection of the many vintage enthusiasts in the area and, of course, representatives of the largest two-day agricultural show in the country, Charleville Show.

Enjoying the spectacle was a large crowd from Charleville’s multi-cultural community, including many of the town’s Ukrainian guests and, of course, many of the large Brazilian community who live locally.

Luckily, the threatened rain held off for the parade, arriving just afterwards to wet the shamrock, as many others did, too.