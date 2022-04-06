Charleville farmer says landowners and farmers are being forced to accept an ‘unacceptable N/M20 proposal’

Liam MacKessy says he could lose up to a third of his family farm if the recently announced N/M20 proposal is given the green light.

“WE are not going to take this lying down.”

Those were the defiant words of Charleville farmer Liam MacKessy, whose farms lies smack in the middle of the ‘orange’ route unveiled last week as part of the proposed N/M20 ‘preferred transport solution’ for the road corridor between Cork and Limerick.

Speaking to the Corkman Mr MacKessy said that should the road route announced last week be given the green light, he stands to lose almost two-thirds of his 98-acre farm, which has been in his family for three generations.

“My land is thin and narrow. Should the proposal go ahead it will cut straight through the heart of the farm and I will lose up to 60-acres of land through Compulsory Purchases Orders, possibly even more than that,” said Mr MacKessy.

“If they tried they could not be taking up better faming land. To lose this would be a massive blow and would have a tremendously detrimental impact on my life and livelihood,” he added.

Mr MacKessy said the issue of the Cork-Limerick road has been hanging over his family’s head for more than a decade since the previous plan for the route was shelved during the recession.

He said his late mother Mary, who passed away in 2019 had spent thousands of Euros seeking professional advice to halt any proposal that would take a road through the family farm.

“Now, we find ourselves back at square one again. Perhaps the most galling thing about this is that at no stage during the decision process for the latest plan did anyone come out and consult us about it,” said Mr MacKessy.

“Essentially, we have been left in the dark. We have been presented with a vague set of plans without any real firm idea of what will happen. In the meantime, our lives are on hold. We can not even plan for the future, because we do not know what it holds for us. That extends to the fact that numerous planning permissions along the proposed route have been turned down,” he added.

Mr MacKessy said he has spoken to numerous farmers with land along the proposed corridor between Charleville and beyond Mallow as far as cork City - and without exception they feel as strongly about the issue as he does.

He said the consensus among them was that there is no need for a new road at all and a more acceptable option would be to upgrade the existing N20 road, with bypasses at key points along its route including Mallow, Buttevant and Charleville.

He said this, combined with a major upgrade of the rail and bus l link between Cork and Limerick would ease traffic congestion at key pinch-points along the route and considerably improve the N20’s appalling safety record.

Mr MacKessy said that several public meetings are set yo take place over the coming weeks with landowners along the proposed road route, allowing them to voice their opinions on the latest set of proposals.

“I can tell you here and now, there is a considerable groundswell of opinion against these plans. We feel that we are being forced to accept a proposal that is to us completely unacceptable,” said Mr MacKessy.

“We will not take this lying down. If we have to we will take our case to the highest court in the land to put a halt to this plan. Our very livelihoods depend on it,” he added.