Charleville community fighting for a timely train to Cork City

Leisha Madigan, Valerie Folwey and Kate Madigan were at the Charleville Forum meeting at the Charleville Park Hotel.

Michelle Hayed and Donna Duffy were at the Charleville Forum meeting at the Charleville Park Hotel.

Evelyn O'Keeffe, the new chair of Charleville Forum with Anne Enright, the new honourary secretary, who were elected at the meeting at the Charleville Park Hotel.

The people of Charleville are now on a campaign to secure just one well-timed train that will get workers and students to Cork city on time.

This emerged at a well-attended meeting at the Charleville Park Hotel on last Monday night elected a new Charleville Community Forum to implement the seven pillars of the community plan which was formulated in 2019.

The community plan was interrupted when the Covid-19 pandemic intervened and prevented the new committee being formed to action the plan, which is due to end in 2023.

The main issue for discussion at the meeting was the lack of timely transport, which is one of the pillars of the four-year plan. This is to facilitate students to get to third level institutions in either Cork, Limerick or Tralee in time for lectures, as well as those who may be working in positions at these locations, to get to their workplace in good time in the mornings, and return home in the evenings.

The members of the new “Charleville Community Forum” will now lobby for this vital service, and they can be contacted via email on; charlevillecommunityforum@gmail.com

The newly elected chair of the Forum is local lady Evelyn O’Keeffe, who in her address to the attendance outlined the grievances and the position that parents of students based in Charleville town and area, who may be starting out on their chosen courses at third level education, had to contend with.

“The earliest train leaving Charleville to Cork City is 10.59am and arrives at 11.45am in Cork. Half the day is gone at that stage,” Ms O’Keeffe said.

“The 7.05am Bus Eireann bus return ticket doesn’t return until 5.55am the following morning.

“The first Expressway R51 leaves Charleville at 8am and arrives in Cork at 9.15am. Too late for work or 3rd level institutions, hospital appointments, etc.

“Expressway R51 does not honour Bus Eireann Return tickets, we want to know why?

“The last train from Cork for Charleville leaves at 6.30pm? What if you finish work or college at 6pm and can’t get there in time?

“It is possible to commute to Cork. It is just 45 minutes by train and 1 hour 15 minutes by bus.

“The Mallow/Cork line has 50 daily train services. We are asking for one commuter train to start from Charleville early in the mornings,” said Ms O’Keeffe.

“Mallow students have access to Leap card student discounts on these services, Charleville students do not receive this discount, we want to know why?

“Bus Eireann is our PSO (Public Service Obligation) provider but hasn’t provided us with this service. This service has been requested as far back as 2012 and every year since by various parents, writing to our public representatives.

“Buses from other service providers are passing through Charleville town daily and not stopping.

“The NTA (National Transport Authority) has refused to grant licences to these providers.

“Citylink was contacted yesterday and asked would they provide this service, they are willing but cannot get a licence as Bus Eireann have our PSO, but they don’t provide the service,” said Ms O’Keeffe.

“We intend to get the details of all the licences that have been rejected under the Freedom of Information Act.

“Why is Charleville being discriminated against? Lack of services and our students are not getting the discounts they need that were rolled out nationally.

“Charleville has three designated DEIS schools, it is great that students are getting the extra funding to help them advance out of disadvantage.

“These students can work very hard for their Leaving Cert and get the great points they need to attend 3rd level, but they will be let down as they will have no way of getting to their further education institutions on time for lectures.

“It seems unbelievable that government departments are not aware of the implications for the lack of this service. Surely the Dept of Social Welfare must see that this is an impediment to gaining employment. Is this not part of their remit?

“At a time when we have a national housing crisis, a national student accommodation crisis, and rising fuel costs can we not just implement these services - as it would be a quick way of alleviating some stress.

“Students who can commute would free up existing accommodation for students coming from further afield.

“Congestion has been cited as a problem for buses in Charleville. Surely, removing parking bays around the bus stop would free up space.

“Climate change is a huge issue, we have been asked to take the bus, however we need the service in order to be able to do this.

“We would like to help in reducing our carbon footprint, but we are being forced into our cars to drive our students to college.”

The committee elected from the floor of the meeting was as follows: Chair: Evelyn O’Keeffe, Hon. Secretary: Anne Enright, Treasurer: Georgina O’Gorman, PRO; Paudie Foley.

Committee; Michael John O’Malley, Michael Dundon, John Morrissey, Anita O’Connell, Elanie McKenzie.