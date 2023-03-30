Charleville CEO Eddy O’Shaughnessy delighted with progress of creche in Kolkata slum

Eddy O'Shaughnessy pictured on his last visit to the Cathy O'Shaughnessy Creche in the Chitpur Slum in Calcutta

Eddy O’Shaughnessy finally got to visit the Cathy O’Shaughnessy Creche in Calcutta again, the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic afflicted the world.

This made conditions, which are always difficult for the community in Chitpur Slum where the Creche is based, even more so during the Covid times.

“It was great to meet up with the children and the staff”, Eddy said, and on this trip he got an opportunity to meet some of the families and see how life is like for them. People have to live without access to a water supply or toilet facilities in Chitpur slum, and families have to share one tap and a portable toilet.

“The main source of income for the slum people is in recycling. They recycle waste, usually out of date medical phials, or broken glass, and for this they earn around €1 a day. This is how families are supported,” he said.

“None of these people would ever have attended school, going back generations, so to have a child get an education is life changing, not just for the child, but for the whole family.

“The Cathy O’Shaughnessy Creche caters for children from two years old up to six years of age. When the child reaches six years they are enrolled in the local primary school to begin their formal education. This is the start of the journey that will eventually lead to their getting out of the poverty trap they were born into. This is life changing for these children.

“One of the highlights of the trip was when I got to meet the first group of children who had graduated from the creche and are now attending primary school. This was the goal from the start and it’s great to see the educational programme developing,” he explained.

Could you donate €20 a month to change the life of a child? We are currently supporting 40 children from the Chitpur slum, giving them a safe environment, providing education, nutrition and medical care.

“The Cathy O’Shaughnessy Creche gives these children the chance for a brighter future. We are appealing for monthly sponsors to help us sustain this great work. It costs €20 per child per month to run the Creche. Your support would be hugely appreciated,” said Eddy who extends sincere thanks to all who have supported the creche in the past.

Go to www.cathyshopefund.ie to donate.