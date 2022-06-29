Charleville Agricultural Show returns in style

Seven-year-old Kate O'Malley, a pupil at St.Joseph's School Charleville, who won first prize for her sketch drawing at The Charleville Show last weekend.

Cork Rose contestant Jenny Byrne pictured with Rose Kearney and Jim O'Doherty of the Duhallow Vintage Club at Charleville Show last Sunday.

Cork Rose entrant Jenny Byrne with members of the Duhallow Vintage Club at Charleville Show last Sunday. Photo by Mike McGrath

Michael Donegan, Minister Michael McGrath T.D., with Cllr Ian Doyle and Evelyn O'Keeffe at the Charleville Heritage Society stand at The Charleville Show last weekend. Photo by Mike McGrath

David O'Sullivan of Ballyhea and Charleville Show's Cork Rose Jenny Byrne with David's John Deere 3650 tractor at The Charleville Show. Photo by Mike McGrath

Members of Ballyhea Community Preschool group with Cork Rose Jenny Byrne and Cork hurling star Darragh Fitzgerald. Included are Daisy McEniry, Heather Tan, Stephanie McEniry Maurice O'Riordan and Isa O'Leary. Photo by Mike McGrath

Cork Rose Jenny Byrne with Billy Donegan and his 107 year old Overtime tractor at Charleville Show last Sunday. Photos by Mike McGrath

Charleville’s 41st two-day Agricultural Show took place over the weekend after a three-year lapse due to Covid-19 restrictions and it proved to be a welcome distraction in the current economic climate.

The eagerly awaited event did not disappoint but was marred somewhat by the inclement weather. However, the organisers were happy with the outcome, considering the mixed climatic conditions, which saw heavy showers interspersed with sunshine.

All attending enjoyed all the traditional fare associated with the show over the two days, from the judging of the dairy and beef cattle and showing of ponies and show jumping on Saturday, to the trade stands, pets’ corner, arts and crafts and horticulture.

The motor trade was also well represented but this sector suffered due to the scarcity of stock due to the worldwide shortage of component parts for vehicles.

The vintage section is always a crowd puller and this was again evident on Sunday as Charleville Vintage Club celebrated 20 years in existence.

The Cortina Club of Ireland had a big attendance of the iconic Ford cars, along with the members of the Duhallow Vintage Club, whose hospitality tent proved to be a very popular centre as their ladies catering committee dispensed a welcome cup to grateful members and others.

One of the oldest tractors in the country, a 107-year-old Overtime engine, displayed by local man Billy Donegan, attracted a lot of attention, including from Cork Rose Jenny Byrne. Jenny also visited the Duhallow Vintage stand, the Lidl stand, Cavanagh’s of Charleville and Charleville Heritage Society stands.

Others visiting the show on Sunday included Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath; Liath Ní Riada of Sinn Féin; Kieran O’Donnell, T.D. of Fine Gael; Séan Kelly, Fine Gael MEP, and Richard O’Donoghue Independent T.D.

The Garda Band provided the musical entertainment in the afternoon, and the old-time crafts, vintage engines displays and the dog show also proved to be popular attractions as the two-day annual event heralded its comeback.