Charity says low income families across Cork are being hit the hardest by rising back to school costs

St Vincent de Paul says it is the 'working poor’ that are coming under the most financial pressure as they try to cover the increasing cost of sending children back to school.

RISING costs are putting an increasing number of Cork families under pressure to manage back to school costs, with the Society of St Vincent de Paul saying it expects to see a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking their help over the coming weeks.

Speaking to The Corkman the Society’s Cork-based south west regional coordinator, Gerry Garvey, said that while this time of the year can be financially challenging for many families with children, it has become increasing apparent that the hardest hit are the cohort he described as ‘the working poor’.

“While we see seasonal variations throughout the year, we are now coming to the period where people have just about survived the summer and parents are now faced with back to school issues,” said Mr Garvey.

“We have just hit the beginning of August and the situation will explode over the coming weeks as people start thinking about how they are going to pay for the essentials such as schoolbooks, uniforms and computers,” he added.

Mr Garvey said that it has become increasingly apparent to the charity over the over the past two years that it is the ‘working poor’ who are coming under the most pressure as they try to make ends meet.

“Those on high incomes have no difficulties, because they have plenty of money anyway. Those at the lower income levels can at least avail of social welfare and other supports. The recent €100 increase in the back to school allowance has been very helpful in that regard,” said Mr Garvey.

He said it was the families on low incomes who are just above the threshold levels for social welfare for family income support who are being the hardest hit.

“They are being really squeezed as they supposedly do not need help because of their incomes and the thresholds for help have not been changed for quite some time. However, they are really struggling to make ends meet because the cost of basic back to school items has increased so much,” said Mr Garvey.

“Over the past two years were have seen the number of people from this cohort seeking help from us steadily creeping up. They are they are the now the single largest group of people coming to us for financial assistance,” he added.

Mr Garvey said that while back to school costs have increased at primary, secondary and third level, the bottom line was that thresholds set by Government for statutory support have not really changed to keep pace with rising inflation.

He said the Society’s pre-budget submission had highlighted the fact that the charity spent €4.7million last year in supporting access to education and that it was anticipated there would be a “significant” increase in demand this year as cost continue to spiral.

Its authors said Budget 2023 ‘must assist in creating an equal Ireland’.

In terms of education the submission has called the unlocking of free early years care & education and after school care to all low-income families and the provision of free primary and secondary education by increasing capitation grants to end controversial ‘voluntary’ contributions.

Mr Garvey said that one key message the Society was keen to get across to families in need help to cover back to school costs was not to be afraid to “pick up the phone and talk to us”.

“It is often the case that people who are working can be reluctant to turn to a charity for help because they have never done so before and may feel ashamed. One of our biggest concerns is that for everyone who does come forward, there are probably at least two more who are badly in need and who are reluctant to seek our help,” said Mr Garvey.

“So, the message from us to those in need of help is to please pick up the phone and talk to us. If they wish, when they get back on their feet, they can donate to us to help another family overcome the financial problems they are now facing” he added.