Chapel Hill’s invitation to participate in Cruinniú na n-Óg festivities on Saturday

LAST year’s Culture Night was the first night I had gone into Macroom for a long time and it was a beautiful September evening.

What made it for me was the excellent session of wild and wonderful music in the rear garden of Chapel Hill School of Art, courtesy of the Fresh Air Collective. Ruti Lachs (accordion/voice) and Edel Sullivan (fiddle) bring their lively mix of folk music back to Chapel Hill on Saturday to provide some of the entertainment at Cruinniú na nÓg which is underway at the former home of St. Mary’s from midday to 3pm.

The message from Chapel Hill promises an eclectic range of acoustic music from Eastern Europe to South America and we’re told - warned - there will be participatory songs and dances.

So bring your picnic for a brief respite from the cost of living crisis and a trip around the world with queues!