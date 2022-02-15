Changes made to ‘Fair Deal’ scheme for family-owned farms and businesses

Changes make the scheme more inclusive for farming families and business owners.

RECENT changes to the ‘Fair Deal’ Nursing Home Support Scheme could prove hugely beneficial to family owned farms and business.

That’s according to farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm IFAC, which has advised people to make themselves aware of the new rules governing the scheme.

Under ‘Fair Deal’ an eligible individual pays a weekly contribution towards the costs of care, with the State covering and financial shortfall. In assessing the means-tested scheme, the capital value of a principal private residence is only included for the first three-years of a person’s time in care.

However, productive assets such as farms and businesses did not qualify for this so-called ‘thee year cap’ unless the farmer or business owner had suffered a sudden illness or disability that required nursing home care.

Now an amendment to the scheme means that after three years when calculating the cost of a person’s nursing home care, the value of family-owned farms and businesses will no longer be taken into account subject to certain conditions.

These being that the farm or business must have been run by the applicant for at least three of the previous five years and they the appoint a family successor aged 18-years or over who will commit to running the farm/business for at least six years

In another change to the scheme, the three-year cap now also applies to proceeds from the sale of an individual’s principal primary residence. This means that where a nursing home resident’s family home is sold, the proceeds are not be included in the financial assessment for the scheme once three years have passed.

Where an individual’s weekly assessed weekly contribution is greater than the cost of care they do not qualify for financial support. Therefore, applicants with substantial assets or incomes are unlikely to qualify.

Those that do qualify contribute 80% of their assessable income annually, plus a maximum of 7.5% of the value of their assets, investments and savings which is now capped at three years. The first €36,000 of an individual’s assets or €72,000 in the case of a couple is not counted in the financial assessment.

Where one individual from a couple avails of the scheme, their contribution is 40% of the assessable income and 3.75% of assets. The State contributes the balance.

There are two steps to the application process for the scheme — a care needs assessment and a financial assessment.

Depending on the outcome of these assessments, there are then two types of support:

State support - this is where the HSE pays any balance due to the nursing home care provider after your weekly contribution to the cost of your care.

Nursing home loan — If you own assets, you can choose to apply for a Nursing Home Loan which will allow your weekly contribution to be collected from your estate after your death.

When applying for this loan, a person must provide written consent to having a charging order registered against their asset.