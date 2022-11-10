Centenary of death of Michael Twohig saluted by family

The attendance at a special Mass in Ballydaly Church commemorating the Centenary of the death of Michael Twohig. Picture John Tarrant

Nora Buckley, Millstreet, niece of Michael Twohig addressed the attendance at his commemoration. Picture John Tarrant

Anne Murphy and Edel McAulliffe attended the Centenary of the death of Michael Twohig. Picture John Tarrant

Cousins Tristan McCarthy, Jack Kearney and Isla Foroman pictured at the Michael Twohig Commemoration in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Micheal Twohig, Kilmurry lays a wreath at the grave of Michael Twohig at Drishane Cemetery. Picture John Tarrant

Mattie O'Riordan, Millstreet and Michael Keane, Newtownshandrum attending the Centenary of the death of Michael Twohig at Shananuck, Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Gillian McCarthy and Marie Twomey from Millstreet PIpe Band performing at the Michael Twohig Commemoration. Picture John Tarrant

Nora and Paudie Buckley, Millstreet at commemorating marking the Centenary of the death of Michael Twohig. Picture John Tarrant

Saorlaith Corkery and Pat Twohig unveil marking the Centenary of the death of Michael Twohig. Picture John Tarrant

Family connections from Ireland, Britain, Australia and the USA convened at a Centenary celebration marking the life of Volunteer Michael Twohig cut short at a commemoration in Millstreet last weekend.

A farm labourer, Michael Twohig joined the Volunteers in 1918 and served with the Millstreet Battalion of the IRA through the War of Independence, the Truce period, and part of the Civil War.

Records indicate, Michael as part of the Active Service Unit of the Millstreet Battalion of the Cork No. 4 Brigade were on their way to a mobilisation point when National Army soldiers, lying in ambush, surprised and fired at the Brigade at Shanaknock on November 5, 1922 with young Twohig severely wounded before dying a short time later..

The late Michael is remembered at the National Monument in Millstreet Town Square.

Formal proceedings to the Commemoration opened with Mass in Ballydaly Church celebrated by Canon John Ftzgerald and Fr. Seán Tucker.

A bus transfer brought visitors to Shanaknock for the unveiling of a memorial plaque at the bridge marking the location of the shooting.

“Michael was walking along the rail line along with a few comrades when firing started, following the shooting, he was carried to a nearby house where he died one and half hours later in the presence of his parents and family”, said grand nephew Pat Twohig,

Following the unveiling at Shanaknock, the party made their way to Drishane Cemetery, greeted by a recital from Millstreet Pipe Band. A wreath was laid at the graveside by Michéal Twohig, a great grand nephew.

Organising spokesperson Nora Buckley acknowledged all involved towards marking the occasion on the death of her uncle.

“Thanks are extended to all that made the journey to Millstreet for the Commemoration particularly those that travelled long distances from the USA, Britain and Australia. Its so heartening to welcome family connections to the Centenary Commemoration”, she said.