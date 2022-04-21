Céad Míle Fáilte extended to Ukrainians by Millstreet school – in their own language

The school's website is available in Ukrainian and many other languages.

Many anti racism events were held during the Language and Culture Week held recently at Millstreet Community School.

The Ukrainians who have arrived at Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena, which will be their home for the next few weeks, will be heartened to know that their children will have an opportunity to attend one of the country’s most diverse schools, Millstreet Community School. Already a version in Ukrainian of the school’s website has gone live!

The school is home to many nationalities as children who are staying at the nearby Direct Provision Centre in Drishane are among the student population. In its reception area fifty nine flags representing the 59 different nationalities of the student population are on display!

In a post on its Twitter account, the school said; “As we welcome more people to our Ukrainian community to Millstreet Town, we are delighted to offer our school website in Ukrainian & every other language on Google Translate..not perfect but should help all!”

The chairman of Millstreet Community Council was on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland show on Thursday to stress that locals will be very happy to see the Ukrainians in Millstreet as the town has played host to refugees of many nationalities since Drishane Convent, just outside the town, became a Direct Provision centre 25 years ago.

He described the arrival of the first contingent on Wednesday night.

"The first busload came at nine o'clock. It contained over 40 refugees, mainly women and children. There were a few men as well. The second bus did not arrive until 11.30pm.

"That contained 27 or 28.

"There were 70 in total, as I say, approximately.

"They were of course after a very long journey but strangely enough they were in great form.

"They were very humorous people considering what they have gone through and what they have left behind and what they have been running away from.

"A country destroyed by the madness of one man."

Mr Buckley said that those arriving were very satisfied with the accommodation they were provided with in the Green Glens.

""Each family has their own separate unit with either four beds or three beds or two beds and a small kitchenette/dining room.

"They all have their own doors.

"All of the area is carpeted and the heating is overhead which was working very well last night.

"They were great heaters – it was a cold enough night.

"And they were very satisfied by what they found before them.”

While 70 have arrived in Millstreet, there are already 74 staying in Banteer where they are being accommodated in a local hall.

IRD Duhallow chief executive Maura Walsh has said that services that are provided to the contingent in Banteer, such as a shuttle bus, will be extended to include those now in Millstreet as well.