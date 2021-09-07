CDYS seeks to be back live after lockdown

CDYS – the Big Blue Cube in Goold’s Hill is urgently looking for new volunteers to help in many of their projects.

After many months of Covid-19 and working remotely and on Zoom it is great to be able to get many of our groups back up and running to full capacity. However, to do this we need volunteers to help us. If you are looking to give something back to the young people in your community, we would love to hear form you.

We are an energetic, enthusiastic and an all-inclusive team. We would love to welcome you on board. Please contact Sharon on 087 714 8268 or email sharon@cdys.ie.

Meanwhile, after being closed since March 20 2020, The Big Blue Cube Goold’s Hill are currently looking for volunteers to help in their homework club which runs Monday to Thursday 3pm to 4pm. This service helps the young people of the area and is very beneficial to the community. If you are interested, please contact Sharon on 087 714 8268.

The group are delighted to announce that Coder Dojo will be back up and running in person in the Big Blue Cube on Saturday, September 25. We are currently looking for new Tutors to help on Saturdays. For further information please contact Sharon on 087 714 8268.

ACTivate invites young people on the Autism Spectrum to have a chance to relax and have fun in a supervised environment that encourages social and communication skills as well as positive emotional well-being to empower them to live as full a life as possible within their capacity.

ACTivate is a weekly support group run by parents of children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. They are helped by volunteers and youth workers from CDYS Mallow, who give their time each week and provide an invaluable source of assistance to parents and their children.

The focus of the group is to allow the children to be themselves in a safe and supervised environment and at their own pace encourage them to interact and have fun with other children on the spectrum as well as their siblings who are also welcome.

Activities include arts and crafts, pool table, Wii, Cafe decorating, board games, disco nights, summer BBQ’s, cinema outings, day trips, comic club and book corner. This year the club is introducing a computer class.

If you would like to become part of this fantastic club for young people please contact Bernadette, Mallow Parish Youth Ministry on 086 803 1126.

The club starts back on Wednesday, September 22 in the Big Blue Cube, Gould’s Hill, Mallow from 6.30pm to 8pm.