CBS boys singers show us ‘How You Walk On’

Rev. Brother Ryan, CBS Primary Charleville, Very Rev. Donal Canon O'Mahony, PP Charleville and Cllr Ian Doyle were at the launch of the CBS Primary CD.

Pawel and Kasia Kedriorek with Ian, whe designed the CD Sleeve and Tymon at the launch of the CBS Primary CD.

Keith Hanley with Michael O'Sullivan, Principal CBS Primary School Charleville with the new CD 'This is How You Walk On.

Pupil John Leo addressing the attendance on behalf of the other boys onthe CD AT THE lUNCH.

Staff members of CBS Primary Charleville pictured at the launch of the CD at the Charleville Park Hotel; included are Martina Barry, Mick Touhy, Grainne Ní Dhuinnín and Carmel Rainsford.

The beneficiaries from the proceeds of the Primary School CD, Sarah Buckley, Autism Assist Dogs, Noreen Ryan St. Joseph's Foundation Charleville, Susan Nolan Fund Raising Administrator and Keith Hanley, who orchestrated the entire CD project.

The CD/DVD ‘This is How You Walk On’ - recorded by the pupils of 4th Class at CBS Primary school in Charleville - was launched at the Charleville Park Hotel before an audience of parents, pupils and staff of the school on last Thursday night.

The CD project was undertaken by the school and spearheaded by staff member Keith Hanley, who was the RTE 1 television ‘Voice of Ireland’ winner in 2013. Keith was the driving force behind the fund-raising venture which will benefit the school, the adjacent St, Joseph’s Foundation, and the Mallow based Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland charity.

The attendance heard and saw the CD/DVD of the song and each boy participating was presented with a copy of the CD by the school principal Michael O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan, in his address, paid tribute to the input of Keith Hanley into the bringing the project to fruition. “His expertise and professionalism is evident and we are delighted that he is a member of our staff at CBS Primary,” he said.

Mr. O’Sullivan also thanked pupil Ian Kedziorek who designed the sleeve of the CD, and he thanked all concerned with the production of the CD/DVD.

Keith Hanley thanked the boys who participated in the choir and the video, and said they were a joy to work with.

Pupil John Leo, speaking on behalf of all the boys, said they really enjoyed their time recording the CD and making the DVD.

Ms Sarah Buckley of the Autusm Assistance Dogs Ireland, and Ernie with her, thanked the Mr. O’Sullivan and the staff and boys of CBS Primary for their support, as did Noreen Ryan CEO Of St. Joseph’s Foundation, saying they were delighted to be beneficiaries of the project. There was also a sponsored walk around Charleville undertaken by the boys of the school on Friday morning in conjunction with the CD Launch.

The school’s charity walk and the song launch were featured on last weekend’s RTE Television Junior TV schools programme on Saturday morning giving the event national coverage, and it is also on various social medial platforms.