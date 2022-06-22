Cavalcade of vintage cars rolls out for charity Bumbleance

Jenny and Paul Ladd, Derinagree, checking in with Bernard Crowley for the Millstreet Vintage Club Run in aid of Bumbleance which departed from Cullen Community Centre on Saturday evening. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

John Naughton, Newtownshandrum (on right) owner of the 1971 BMW, Jerry Shine, Ballyclough, Theresa Shine, Ballyclough and Denis Sexton, Buttevant all ready to set off on the Millstreet Vintage Club/Cork Music Station run for Bumbleance.

Mairead Hurley and Mary Crowley doing the honours for Millstreet Vintage Club ahead of the fundraising Run last Saturday evening.

Danny Cotter, Brosna, Joan and George Glover, Ballymac and James Coffey, Firies, supported the Cork Music Station/Millstreet Vintage Club fundraiser for Bumbleance which travelled from Cullen to Ballymac last Saturday evening.

Willie Fitzgerald of Cork Music Station checking in Vehicles that were taking part in the Millstreet Vintage Club Run in aid of Bumbleance, the National Children’s Ambulance Service.

Mick Duggan, Lombardstown, pictured here with his wife Mary, got this fabulous 1968 Morris Minor as a gift for his 80th Birthday last week. Mick and Mary took part in the Cork Music Station/Millstreet Vintage Club Vintage run for Bumbleance.

Denis O’ Callaghan, Kiskeam, PJ Murphy, Banteer, Richard Walsh, Bumbleance, Geoff O’ Sullivan, Cullen, Seán O’ Sullivan, Cullen and Noreen Stanley, Millstreet, all ready for the Bumbleance fundraising run which was organised by Cork Music Station and Millstreet Vintage Club.

The cavalcade of Vintage vehicles in all their stately finery attracted lots of attention as they made their way from Cullen to Ballymacelligott last Saturday evening as Millstreet Vintage Club members undertook a fundraising run for Bumbleance, the Children’s National Ambulance Service.

The event was organised by Willie and Ita Fitzgerald of Cork Music Station who for the past several years have raised significant funds for the charity annually.

Due to the Covid hiatus during the past two years, the Run did not take place and the couple instead set up a Go Fund Me Page through their Radio Station Website. However, with all events getting the green light from the Government a few months ago and as both are members of Millstreet Vintage Club, they decided to host the Vintage Run in conjunction with their Go Fund Me Page.

Classic car owners from all around Cork, Kerry and Limerick supported the event with in excess of 90 vehicles taking part and completing the run at O’ Riada’s in Ballymacelligott where everyone enjoyed great food and entertainment until late.

The Bumbleance service is the first of its kind in the world, carrying all the amenities of a regular ambulance and including the all-important extras to make a sick child’s journey as safe, comfortable and entertaining as possible. The team at Bumbleance aim to distract, comfort and entertain Ireland’s youngest and most critically ill patients as they travel to and from hospitals and paediatric treatment centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, Cork Music Station continues to grow from strength to strength.

As lifelong fans of country music, it is a labour of love for Willie and his fellow presenters to host their weekly shows. Willie and Ita’s son John set up the internet station in 2012 as a gift to his parents and over the past 10 years it has become hugely popular with listeners both locally and internationally. Music is streamed 24/7 and live shows are broadcast every night with a rotating panel of presenters.

Listeners were delighted to recently hear the familiar voice of Jimmy Reidy who is on air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday nights and a little bird has revealed to The Corkman that well known broadcaster Tim Coughlan is set to shortly join the team.

The Go Fund Me Page on Cork Music Station will continue to operate until the end of June. Readers can log onto www.corkmusicstation.com to donate.

Funds raised from the Vintage Run and the Go Fund Me Page will be donated to Bumbleance early in July. Willie, Ita and Millstreet Vintage Club members extend their thanks to everyone who supported the run and all those who volunteered at the event.