Caution urged over rush to judicial review over Minister’s edict on plan

A FINAL communication from Minister Peter Burke regarding the County Development Plan prompted a great deal of anger and frustration among county councillors when it was discussed at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

The councillors were incensed by the directives in the letter from Local Government Minister Peter Burke prohibiting the development of an NCT centre on green belt land outside Fermoy as well as other proposals for Carrigtwohill and Bantry which had been advised against by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn, who has championed the issue relating to the location of a Heavy Good Vehicle NCT Centre and industrial centre at Corrin near Fermoy, proposed that another judicial review of the Minister’s decision be undertaken.

While the Council has won two judicial review actions against the OPR following a challenge to its approval for the Kildare Village style retail centre proposed for Carrigtwohill, Council Chief Executive Officer Tim Lucey was anxious to urge caution on any similar urge to take a judicial review action on the five points raised by the Minister in his final communication on the County Development Plan.

Mr. Lucey said that the vast bulk of the County Development Plan’s several hundred recommendations had been accepted and this should be borne in mind rather than rushing into a judicial review of five contentious recommendations.

While there was almost unaminous support for the proposal to seek a judicial review, it was also counselled to seek legal advice before embarking on that route.

The Council CEO, Tim Lucey, said he would seek legal advice in order to better inform any decision on the matter.