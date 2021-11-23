Castletown woman tackles mammoth Mizen to Malin cycle

Kate Noonan (front right ) and the team from the Mallow Revolution Cycling Club toasting their arrival at Malin Head.

(L-R): William Carey who raised funds for the Ray of Sunshine Club, Michael Tonery, Kate Noonan and Catherine O’Regan who raised funds for Parkinson’s Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery.

AFTER having to postpone a planned cycle from one end of the country to the other, a Castletownroche woman finally got the chance to take on the trek – raising thousands of Euros for Cork’s Cuanlee Refuge Centre in the process.

Kate Noonan, was joined on the Mizen to Malin Head cycle by fellow members of the Mallow-based Revolution Cycling Club for the five-day trek, which raised more than €21,500 for three deserving causes; The Ray of Sunshine Club, Parkinson’s Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery and the Cuanlee.

Speaking to The Corkman Kate said she sacrificed 12-months of her social life training for the trek, covering up to 150km, four days each week.

“It was hard going, but it was worth it although I must admit it was in my head that I would not be able to actually complete the cycle. Day three was the toughest, after that it was plain sailing,” said Kate.

“The weather was great, which helped considerably. The buzz within the team was amazing, with the experienced cyclists dragging the rest of us along, which made it so much easier. People along the route were really supportive, both in terms of encouraging us and making donations,” she added.

Even before the trek started a Go Fund Me Page set up to take donations for Cuanlee had gone beyond its initial €5,000 target, due in no small measure to Kate’s bravery in going public on radio to where she spoke candidly about her experience of domestic abuse.

In a twist of fortune, she happened to meet Michael Tonery CEO of the Bon Secours in Dublin, a fellow cycling enthusiast while on a training run in West Cork.

He was so touched by Kate’s story he asked if he could also take park in the Mizen to Malin run – also arranging a donation of €2,500 towards the fund.

In total, she managed to raise €8,124 for Cuanlee.

“I had intended to do the cycle for my 50th birthday in 2020 but had to postpone it until this year because of the pandemic. The idea was to first of all draw a line under my own past experiences and also give something back to the people than helped me in the past,” said Kate.

“If the Mizen to Malin cycle and the money it raised helps in any way for people to take control of their own lives, it will have all been worth it,” she added.

The Cuanlee Refuge can be contacted on 021 427 7698 or by email on info@cuanleerefuge.org.

Women’s Aid operate a free 24-hour helpline on 1800 341 900.