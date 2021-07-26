Castlemagner shows support for local athletes representing Ireland at Tokyo Olympics

Neil, Isabelle, Ella and Seán Taylor are delighted to cheer on the Castlemagner Olympic Athletes.

Waves of encouragement for Castlemagner Olympic Athletes Michelle Finn and Shane Sweetnam from local children Isabelle, Darragh and Shaun Rahilly and Neil Taylor Cooper.

Paul Gallagher, Johnny Cott, Billy Gallagher and TJ Murphy of Castlemagner GAA paying tribute to Michelle Finn and Shane Sweetnam, the two Olympic Athletes from the Parish.

While Skibbereen may be Ireland’s athlete capital, sending seven members of its rowing club to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the North Cork parish of Castlemagner is a close second for the title, proudly boasting two athletes named as part of Team Ireland.

Michelle Finn will compete as part of Team Ireland for the second time having previously competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, in the 3,000m steeplechase. Shane Sweetnam has qualified as an alternate rider with the Irish Show jumping Team, displaying style and grace.

It is an incredible achievement for both athletes and their families and is a testament of their hard work, dedication, determination, and talent to be part of the world’s elite.

To mark this incredible achievement Castlemagner Development Association, Castlemagner GAA Club and Tidy Towns Association have teamed together to celebrate and support Michelle and Shane. The villages of Cecilstown and Castlemager have been decorated in the parish colours of Black and Amber with posters of support proudly displayed.

It has created synergy and a great sense of pride and excitement in the community.

Both athletes attended Ballyhass NS, whose current pupils have created a fabulous display of posters in the school windows supporting Michelle and Shane.

Michelle and Shane in their younger days also played with the Castlemagner football teams and are now positive role models for the next generations of players.

With the opening ceremony set for this Friday, July 23, the entire community would like to wish Michelle and Shane the best of luck in Tokyo and will be supporting and cheering with immense pride.