Castlelyons community centre reopened after €180k facelift

Cllr William O’Leary, deputising for County Mayor Cllr Danny Collins, officially reopened the refurbished Community Centre in Castlelyons. Also pictured are Cllr Pat Hayes, Dave Foley and Sean Hegarty of the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership along with members of the Castlelyons Community Centre committee. Photo: Frank Morgan Studios.

THE full restoration of a North Cork community centre has been held up as an example of how valuable Leader funding is proving to be to rural communities across the county.

The hall in Castlelyons, along with a similar new facility on Whiddy Island of the West Coat coast, have been officially opened after undergoing major works funded by a combined grant aid package of more than €420,000 under the 2014-2020 Leader Programme.

Originally built back in 1971, the community hall in Castlelyons has for some time been showing its age and was badly in need of what was described as a “substantial” upgrade including insulation, improvements for disability access and health and safety upgrades.

Implemented by the local community with the cooperation of the Avondhu/Blackwater Partnership CLG, the €179,481 funding package for Castlelyons also incorporated the installation of LED lighting around the stage, a sound gantry and a new meeting room.

A grant of €243,951k was allocated to Whiddy Island Development Association for the construction of a new Community Centre on the island.

The new facility consists of a multi-purpose hall, toilets, showers, kitchenette and a community tearoom with an outside seating area, as well as landscaping, car parking and solar panels for the provision of hot water.

Comhar Na nOileán in partnership with Cork County Council is the local development company responsible for implementing the Leader programme on the Islands.

Welcoming the completion of both projects the recently elected new Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said centres such as these play a key role in community life across Cork.

“They provide a vital hub for a vast array of social, recreational, educational and sporting activities. Both of these projects epitomise the role of Leader in improving the daily lives of people in rural areas,” said Cllr Collins.

“In Castleyons, the refurbishment of the community hall shows the dedication and community spirit of the local area and the co-operative approach taken to fundraising and working with the Local Development Company and Cork County Council. It’s heartening to see the results of these collaborative efforts coming to fruition,” he added.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said Leader funded projects help revitalise rural areas and create jobs while supporting a diverse range of projects, yielding “maximum benefits” for communities.

“These two examples of Leader funded projects serve to underline both Cork County Council’s cohesive approach to rural development and the range of supports available to rural entrepreneurs and community organisations in Cork County,” added Mr Lucey.