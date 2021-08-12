Care provider Home Instead set to create 100 new jobs in Cork

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD with Home Instead’s Chief Operating Officer Shane Jennings (R) and Caregiver Ger Baldrick (L) at Home Instead’s announcement of 100 new carer jobs in Cork and launch of The Global Workforce Report on the future of the caregiving sector.

HOME care service provider Home Instead has announced it is to create 100 new jobs in Cork as part of a nationwide drive to address the increasing demand for home-based care workers.

The announcement of the new roles has coincided with the launch of a thought-provoking report looking into the changing global demographics, the predicted increase in the need for caregivers over the coming years and the steps that need to be taken to meet this demand.

Established in 2005, Home instead is Ireland and the worlds largest provider of home care services with almost 4,000 employees serving approximately 7,000 clients out of 25 regional offices, including two in Cork.

The company delivers a wide-range of ‘relationship-based’ non-medical services to older people including providing companionship to clients, personal care, dementia care, meal preparation and light housework.

Tanya Morrissey, Homes Instead general manager for North Cork said that in addition to keeping older people safe and well, home care services also facilitate early hospital discharge and even prevent admissions in the first place, helping to free up vital hospital beds.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for vital support that caregivers provide to their clients and the important link they provide to the outside world for those they care for,” said Ms Morrissey.

“In the years ahead Ireland, like so many countries will face the challenge of an ageing population. For the vast majority of older people, ageing at home has better health outcomes, is less expensive than institutional care, and can help prevent unnecessary or premature admission to long-term residential care,” she added.

Commissioned by Home Instead and the The Global Coalition on Aging the ‘Building the Care-giving Workforce Our Ageing World Needs’ has highlighted the urgency and necessity of both expanding and professionalising the global care-giving workforce.

The full report can be read at www.globalcoalitiononaging.com.

It said the prediction that the global population of people aged 65 and over is set to double by the year 2050 presents “a challenge never before experienced” in terms of providing care for the elderly.

Home stead Ireland chief operating officer, Shane Jennings, said a key finding of the report highlighted the acute and expanding shortage of professional care workers around the world.

For example, it has estimated that across the OECD countries the number of elder care-workers will need to increase by 60 per cent by 2040 to keep pace with demand.

Mr Jennings said the number of people over 65 in Ireland was expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040 – with even greater growth anticipated in the population aged 80 and over.

“This change has the potential for the biggest overall impact on health services,” said Mr Jennings.

“As life expectancy increases in Ireland, so too does the need for quality home care and quality home carers. The the new jobs we are creating will help us to build our care-giving workforce of the future. We’re inviting applications from people with an interest in care, to join us in helping older people live independent lives in their own homes.

“The work is local, the jobs are sustainable and there are opportunities available in rural and urban areas,” he added.

For more information about the new roles and how to apply for one visit www.homeinstead.ie.