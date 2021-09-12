Cannonball 2021 convoy of super cars set to roar through Cork

Crowds lined the streets of Blarney when the Cannonball pit-stopped there overnight over there in 2018.

This coming Saturday petrol heads in Cork will get the opportunity to feast their eyes on some of the world’s most sumptuous super cars with the Cannonball 2021 extravaganza set to roll into the Rebel county.

Billed as the ultimate Irish road trip, Cannonball is a three-day event during which a spectacular convoy of the world’s top mark cars travel around the country to raise money for charity.

Dozens of gleaming Ford GT’s, McLaren’s, Lamborgini’s, Ferrari’s Aston Martin’s, Porche’s, Bentley’s and Rolls Royce’s, will blaze a trail across Ireland, setting off from Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Friday morning.

The convoy will pass through the midlands before hitting Cork in the afternoon, driving through Fermoy and Midleton and onto Cork City for an overnight pit-stop.

On Saturday morning the convoy will head off on its merry way, passing through Ballincollig, Macroom and Ballyvourney before crossing the county bounds into The Kingdom.

It will pass through Kenmare and Tralee before heading up to Galway city for another overnight pit-stop, with the final leg of the journey to Belfast on Sunday.

While the run is loosely based on spirit of the cult ‘Cannonball Run’ series of movies from the 1980’s that saw super-cars take on a chaotic race across the US, its founder Alan Bannon said the Irish version was an altogether more sedate affair.

“It’s not a race but an organised road trip – and its decidedly legal and above board,” he grinned.

“That said, it is still very much a wild and wonderful adventure with many opportunities to set participants and spectators pulse rates going along the way,” he added.

Of course, there is a more serious side to Cannonball, with the event raising more than €1.1 million since its first outing more than a decade ago with HOPE Foundation, founded by Cork woman Maureen Forrest, this year’s official charity.

The Foundation works with street children in the Indian city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), operating projects including a hospital, an ambulance, schools, counselling and providing food and nutrition.

Cannonball 2021 aims to raise more than €100,000 for the Foundation through contributions from within their own community and spectators and fans who can donate online by following the link at www.hopefoundation.ie.

On behalf of the Foundation Maureen Forrest thanked Cannonball for “supporting our important work”.

“We truly appreciate it. Your generous donations will allow us to continue to fund and run our more than 60 projects throughout Kolkata and West Bengal,” said Ms Forrest.

“These include our 11 protection homes where vulnerable children rescued from dangerous situations are provided with a home away from home; a loving, caring and safe environment in which children can learn and grow into independent, successful and happy young adults,” she added.

Any car enthusiasts and Cannonball fans wishing to come out to see the cars along the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball COVID-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

For more information about the run visit www.cannonball.ie.