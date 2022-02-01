Cannabis worth €220,000 seized by Gardaí in Bantry

Gardaí seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €220,000 in Bantry this week.

Gardaí have seized approximately €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one man following a number of searches in Bantry in west Cork on Monday.

.Following an interaction with Gardaí on uniformed mobile patrol in the Bantry area at approximately 1pm, a man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Bantry Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A quantity of suspected cannabis herb was located on this person.

A number of follow up searches were subsequently conducted in the Bantry area and further quantities of suspected cannabis herb were recovered.

In total, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €220,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

The man in his 30s has since been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.