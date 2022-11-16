Campaigners accuse Cork County Council of unwillingness to tackle dereliction

CAMPAIGNERS against the blight of dereliction have accused local aoffuthorities such as Cork County Council of an unforgivable lack of urgency regarding turning derelict houses back into homes.

Anois agency directors Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry told The Corkman this week that this was on top of an unwillingness to enforce dereliction laws.

They were speaking after noting the response from Cork County Council to this newspaper regarding its engagement with derelict site owners.

“Simple measures such as “appeal” posters for owners should be standard practice,” they said in a statement.

“The focus remains on cosmetic changes for minimum appeasement instead of reactivation, it’s almost as if the national housing crisis doesn’t exist.

“Is it acceptable that owners can sit on derelict properties, without paying taxes, yet they can be funded by tax payers grants to improve their property while it continues to lay empty?

“We urgently need a change of mindset to ensure derelict properties become a key part of the housing solution.

“Surely it’s time to do what is necessary to ensure everyone has a home in Ireland.

“Perhaps now is the time to introduce compulsory sales orders (csos) for properties that are long-termerelict.

“It’s a measure that has worked elsewhere and is worth giving serious consideration to, along with compulsory rental orders (cros) for long-term vacant homes.”