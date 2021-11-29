Campaign for additional N20 bus stops finally bears fruit

Fiona Connolly, Bus Éireann; Cllr Liam Madden and Colin McIntyre, Bus Éireann announcing the two new Route 51 stops along the N20 corridor in North Cork. Photo: David Creedon/Anzenberger.

NEWS that Bus Éireann has added two additional north Cork stops on its Expressway Cork-Galway route has been welcomed by local county councillor Liam Madden.

The company has announced that as of Sunday, December 5 dedicated stops at the Old Halfway House in Rathduff and outside the local post office in Newtowpothouse will be added to the Route 51 service.

Bus Éireann commercial officer Eleanor Farrell said the new stops will provide 14 daily connections to Cork and Limerick cities and 12 daily services to Shannon Airport, Ennis and Galway.

Cllr Madden (FG) has long been campaigning for the addition of new stops along the route in North Cork, last year pointing out that more than 350 people had signed a petition to push the issue.

At the time Cllr Madden said the petition showed there was sufficient demand for the stops for people living and working along the N20 corridor.

“The area in question is a significant hub for North Cork with large employers such as Kostal and Masterlink, many other small and medium sized businesses and schools dotted along the N20 corridor. So the demand is there,” said Cllr Madden.

“The fact that the area no longer has a post office or grocery store makes the need for a regular bus service even more important as people without cars have to travel to nearby towns for their daily needs,” he added.

Speaking this week Cllr Madden reiterated the importance of the two new stops,

“As a councillor, this has been an issue of huge importance to me and the communities I represent. I am from a rural background myself and understand the importance of frequent, reliable public transport for people to get to work, to college to airports and to access services in nearby towns and cities,” said Cllr Madden.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this process including Bus Éireann, the National Transport Authority and Cork County Council. The connections that the two new stops will facilitate to surrounding towns, villages, to Shannon Airport and to the cities of Cork, Limerick and Galway are incredibly important for these communities along the N20,” he added.

The view the revised Route 51 timetable and book seats on line visit www.expressway.ie.