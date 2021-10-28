Camera Club explores the dark side

THE Mallow Camera Club’s second league competition of the 2021-2022 season attracted a large number of entries, with members each submitting three images under the ‘monochrome’ theme.

Club PRO Neil O’Mullane said that once again the standard of entry was extremely high, particularly among the less experienced members.

“Several entries scored 20 out of 20, with competition results also highlighting some fantastic up-and-coming talent within the less advanced grades,” said Neil.

“Competition judge Joe Doyle (ARPS, AIPF, EFIAP/b) of the Malahide camera Club was given the tough task of selecting the winners and did a fantastic job. His welcome commentary and rationale for scoring of each entry was exceptional and offered excellent advice to the authors”.

Congratulating the winners and thanking all of the entrants, Neil also thanked competition secretary Lisa Egan and Viv Buckley for giving up their time to organise the competition.

“While Mallow Camera Club currently meets each Monday via Zoom, we hope to resume face-to-face meetings in early 2022. New members are always welcome. Please check out Mallow Camera Club’s website,” said Neil.

Winners and runners-up:

Grade 1:

1st: Eamonn O’Donnell.

2nd: Niamh Barrett.

3rd: Barry Murphy.

Grade 2:

1st: Kieran Cogan.

2nd: Fred Ward.

3rd Place: Anne Buckley.

Grade 3:

1st: Peggy O’Brien (LIPF).

2nd: Chris Bourke (LIPF).

3rd: Kieran Mangan (LIPF).

Grade 4:

1st: Viv Buckley (FIPF AFIAP).

2nd: Joy Buckley Flynn (LIPF).

3rd : Neil O’Mullane LIPF.